News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

09/03: Redskins Make Roster Moves

Sep 03, 2016 at 10:47 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Redskins released the following players:

  • DL Cullen Jenkins
  • OL Josh LeRibeus
  • TE Logan Paulsen
  • NT Jerrell Powe

The Redskins waived the following players:

  • RB Mack Brown
  • CB Lloyd Carrington
  • T Takoby Cofield
  • CB Mariel Cooper (with injury settlement)
  • DE Corey Crawford
  • LB Carlos Fields
  • WR Maurice Harris
  • DE Matt Ioannidis
  • TE Marcel Jensen
  • G Nila Kasitati
  • FB Joe Kerridge
  • S Geno Matias-Smith
  • OL Vinston Painter
  • WR Kendal Thompson
  • WR T.J. Thorpe
  • LB Lynden Trail
  • LB Mike Wakefield
  • T Isaiah Williams 

With the moves, the Redskins' active roster now stands at 53 players.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Washington Football Team Names Will Misselbrook Chief Creative And Digital Officer

With experience spanning the most globally recognizable brands and agencies, Misselbrook joins the executive leadership team, overseeing fan-centric content and brand marketing.
news

Washington Releases TE Marcus Baugh

The team announced the following roster move Monday.
news

Washington Announces Scouting Additions

The team announced the following personnel moves Friday.
news

Washington Football Team Announces Return To FedExField For Fans In 2021

With the NFL's schedule release next week and the launch of single game ticket sales, the Washington Football Team today made official its intention to welcome back fans to FedExField for the 2021 season at full capacity.
news

Get To Know Washington's 10-Player Draft Class

Notes on every player from first-round LB Jamin Davis to seventh-round WR Dax Milne.
news

Washington Releases WRs Jeff Badet, Trevor Davis

The team announced the following roster moves Monday.
news

Washington Agrees To Terms With RB Jaret Patterson As College Free Agent

The team signed announced the following roster move Monday.
news

Washington Football Team Fans Show Passion, Creativity and Loyalty Through 39,783 Name Submissions To WashingtonJourney.com  

Fans young and old, near and far, participated with more 13,373 submissions from the DMV, 720 from Europe and more than 110 from Australia and New Zealand.
news

Washington Football Team Announces Draft Week '21 Live At FedExField Presented By Bud Light

Washington Football Team fans are invited to attend the Washington Draft Week '21 Live fan experience presented by Bud Light on Thursday, April 29 at FedExField.
news

Washington Waives RB Bryce Love

The team announced the following roster move Monday.
news

Washington Waives CB DeMarkus Acy

The team announced the following roster move Friday.
news

Washington Releases 5 Players

The team made the following roster moves Friday.
Advertising