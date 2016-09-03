09/03: Redskins Make Roster Moves

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Redskins released the following players:
- DL Cullen Jenkins
- OL Josh LeRibeus
- TE Logan Paulsen
- NT Jerrell Powe
The Redskins waived the following players:
- RB Mack Brown
- CB Lloyd Carrington
- T Takoby Cofield
- CB Mariel Cooper (with injury settlement)
- DE Corey Crawford
- LB Carlos Fields
- WR Maurice Harris
- DE Matt Ioannidis
- TE Marcel Jensen
- G Nila Kasitati
- FB Joe Kerridge
- S Geno Matias-Smith
- OL Vinston Painter
- WR Kendal Thompson
- WR T.J. Thorpe
- LB Lynden Trail
- LB Mike Wakefield
- T Isaiah Williams
With the moves, the Redskins' active roster now stands at 53 players.