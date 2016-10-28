News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

10/28: Redskins Make Roster Moves

Oct 28, 2016 at 01:06 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

LONDON – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Redskins signed the following practice squad player to their active roster:

  • RB Mack Brown

The Redskins waived the following player:

  • S Josh Evans
