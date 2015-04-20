10 Days Until Draft, Redskins' Notable 10th-Round Picks

**

With the NFL Draft just ten days away, we're reminded of several players that the Redskins drafted in the 10th-round of NFL Drafts past, including quarterback Eddie LeBaron.

Selected 123rd-overall by Washington, LeBaron joined the Redskins after having been a three-way player for College of the Pacific. He was a quarterback on offense, safety on defense and handled punting duties as well. On 19 occasions, he played all 60 minutes of a football game.

The player formerly known as "The Lil General," LeBaron earned that nickname due to his superior athletic ability despite his 5-foot-7, 168-pound stature. In seven seasons for the Redskins, he threw for 8,068 yards and 59 touchdowns, while also making three Pro Bowls.

Off the field, LeBaron served as a Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps. during the Korean War. He was awarded the Purple Heart for his services.

He passed away on Wednesday, April 1, at the age of 85.

Other 10th-round selections of the Redskins include defensive end Chet Ostrowski (1952 NFL Draft) and running back Keith Griffin (1984 NFL Draft). While tackling stats weren't kept back then, Ostrowski played in 68 games for Washington, totaling two interceptions and four fumble recoveries. In five seasons, Griffin rushed for 1,343 yards, three touchdowns and helped the Redskins defeat the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

In 1994, the NFL moved to the current seven-round draft format.

