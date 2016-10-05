News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

11 Things We Learned From Josh Norman's E:60 Special

Oct 05, 2016 at 03:27 AM
/assets/images/imported/WAS/photos/2016-Photos/kring-2016-headshot.jpg
Jake Kring-Schreifels

Managing Editor

Redskins cornerback Josh Norman was featured Tuesday night on "E:60," ESPN's prime-time newsmagazine profiling athletes and their lives on and off the field.

The familiar plot points of Norman's rise from obscurity to highest-paid cornerback in the league are well-documented here by Lisa Salters, as is his infamous confrontation with Odell Beckham Jr. last season while a member of the Panthers.

Because of the dramatics anchoring this story, and because of Norman's propensity to describe events with an actor's bravado, the show's theme and title – "Curtains Up" – aims to shed even more light on Norman's upbringing and ascent into the NFL.

Here's some nuggets, quotes and facts from the show, which you can see in its entirety above, that we learned.

  1. Norman's vision of a farm includes "chickens, ducks, pigs, cows, all that."
  1. As a kid, when everybody went right, Norman went left.
  1. When playing high school football, Norman wore blood red contacts to mess with his opponents.
  1. He wanted to play at the University of Georgia but didn't get a scholarship offer
  1. After high school, he stayed in the living room of his brother Marrio, who played for the Coastal Carolina football team.
  1. Norman took a Theater 150 class as a Dramatic Arts major. For good measure, he would always make a dramatic entrance down the steps in the class when he presented.
  1. He got a "big, fat A," according to his theater professor.
  1. The Coastal Carolina football coach David Bennett says theater like "thee-ay-ter," which Norman would eventually have to stop and switch to Communications to pursue his dream of playing football.
  1. Norman went to New York City for the NFL Draft in 2012, but wasn't invited. He went to the green room, but his name wasn't called until the third day, once he had returned home to South Carolina and gone out to eat at Red Robin.
  1. He's still learning to deal with the disappointment of getting drafted in the fifth round.
  1. When the Redskins courted Norman, he said he had never been wanted like that by any football program in his life.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get one free topping at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored one touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29.
news

Former Redskins QB Sammy Baugh Named To NFL 100 All-Time Team

Baugh was a three-time first-team All-Pro over 16 seasons with the Redskins from 1937-1952
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get five free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored five touchdowns against the New York Giants at FedExField on Dec. 22.
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get three free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on Dec. 15.
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get two free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 8.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get six free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 1.

news

Redskins And Easterns Automotive Group Present Matilde Ramirez With $10K Check For Work As A Caregiver

When Saul Ramirez was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, his mother dropped everything to be with her son. The Redskins heard her story and decided to give her a little help.
news

Redskins Personally Deliver Hurricane Relief Supplies To The Bahamas

Second-year corner Adonis Alexander represented the team in the Bahamas on Thursday, distributing supplies to aid in the relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian. 
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Remembering The 'Seat Cushion Game' 

The Redskins beat the Falcons in the playoffs in 1992 on their way to a Super Bowl victory. Fans couldn't help but celebrate by throwing seat cushions.

news

Player Ratings For Redskins In 'Madden NFL 19' Unveiled

Find out how Washington's roster stacks up in the "Madden NFL 19," which launches on Aug. 10 nationwide.
news

Jonathan Allen Celebrates His Wedding Back In Alabama

The Redskins second-year defensive lineman journeyed back to Bryant-Denny Stadium with his wife Hannah Franklin Allen. 
news

Derrius Guice Checks In With Second-Highest Rookie Running Back Rating In 'Madden 19'

The prized second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is coming to Washington seeking the opportunity to be a game-changing player. 
Advertising