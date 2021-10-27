13th annual All-Star Survivors Celebration kindles unforgettable experiences, connections for breast cancer survivors

Hosted at the Lansdowne Resort & Spa, the All-Star Survivors event was established to support and celebrate women like Christine whose lives have been affected by breast cancer, and their families. Throughout the day, All-Stars were treated to lunch, make up consultations, and spa services and took home various goodies, including new jeans from Gap Inc., custom Color Bar jewelry from Kendra Scott, and Washington Football Team gift bags. For these women and their loved ones, the event provided a cherished opportunity to connect with other survivors and create joyful memories in the midst of hardship.

Each All-Star carried a unique story into the resort's ballroom at the All-Star Survivors Celebration. Some had relatives who also had breast cancer, while others had no family history of the disease whatsoever. Rupert found a rash she initially shrugged off. Rosemarie Poole had a lump first mistaken for a clogged milk duct. Carla Geter just had a bit of soreness. Yet, every one of them got news -- at lunch with her daughter, in a gown at Washington Radiology, outside her apartment carrying bags of groceries -- that forever changed their lives. Since hearing that "C-word," every one of them has broken down in tears, felt their body struggle and watched those they love grapple with the disease alongside them.

Christine Rupert's daughter, Jackie, couldn't help but grin watching these women, bonded by their specific yet common experiences, all come together at the event.

"It really just gives them an opportunity to make friends with people who share the same kind of situation as them," the 21-year-old said. "It's really nice, and it's touching to see that there's so many women here and they can all come together and make a really crappy situation seem really great."

Attention to the little details played a big role in the mission to make these women feel special. That extra level of awareness left an impression on JJ Jackson.