2 cadets honored in ROTC Scholarship Surprise, presented by Easterns Automative Group 

This above-and-beyond mentality is shared by the night's other honoree, Cadet Imani Lipscomb. The Catholic University junior is a nursing major who, in addition to her full course load, spends 12-hour shifts volunteering at a local VA and is also involved in her campus' Black Student Alliance. Lipscomb was awash with an overwhelming mix of shock, gratitude, excitement and relief upon hearing that she'd be receiving a scholarship.

"It's been a long three years and it's nice to know that the hard work you put in is worth something like this," Lipscomb said.

Micah Cooke sees the one-of-a-kind hard work Imani puts in on an everyday basis as her roommate.

"You'll never see Imani give up. Everything she does, she does it with passion and she does it with purpose, which is something I really admire about her," Cooke said. "Even when the odds are against her – which they have been since we've all had a crazy year -- she's still the first person up in the morning, she's still the first person in the car, still the first person to get everything done."

Sidney Walters, friend of Lipscomb and also a member of the junior ROTC class, echoed that sentiment. The applause that broke out after Rivera uttered Lipscomb's name was so loud, so consistent, that it was hard to hear any words followed. There was arguably no one cheering more raucously in that moment than Walters.