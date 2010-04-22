2010 Draft Class Should Yield Elite Talent



Colt McCoy, Ndamukong Suh





The offensive tackle group is deep and talented. Three to five could be off the board by the middle of the first round.

At running back, everyone loves the excitement C.J. Spiller generates but opinions are split as to whether he can hold up on an every-down basis. Jahvid Best has made a late rise on several draft boards. Also keep an eye on Ryan Matthews of Fresno State.

On the defensive side, there's terrific depth among the tackles and the pass rushers who will fit in the 3-4 schemes proliferating around the NFL.

Ndamukong Suh, a defensive tackle from Nebraska, could be the best player in the draft, though he likely will not go first overall to the St. Louis Rams, who need a quarterback desperately.

Suh and Gerald McCoy generally rank 1-2 as prospects for the defensive interior and they play different styles that will fit different philosophies.

Safety is also a strong group, led by Tennessee's Eric Berry.

Here's a quick look at the draft, position by position, with three guys we like...even if we don't see them necessarily going 1-2-3 in the draft:

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks