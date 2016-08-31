2015 Bobby Mitchell Offensive Player Of The Year: Kirk Cousins

"I just feel like Kirk is a real accurate passer, man, he also can read the defense really well," Reed said after signing a multi-year contract extension in May. "He did excellent last season at doing that. I feel like I can create separation for him and get open, timing, where he needs me to be and things like that. I think those are some reasons why we were effective last year."

The way he performed last season has allowed Cousins to enter this season more confident, which is something five-time team offensive captain Trent Williams has already noticed out of the starting quarterback.

"I think it comes from a team telling you, 'Hey, this is your franchise,'" Williams said. "And in the NFL there is no way you're going to win without a good quarterback. If a team puts that much trust in you to give you the keys to their franchise that has to boost your confidence and with him being a confident guy already, I think all it did was add more fire to him and more competitiveness. He's a book rat. He studies his plays like you wouldn't believe. He knows everyone's assignments and he knows what the defense is supposed to do so a guy like that has no choice but to succeed in my opinion."

As Cousins takes the reigns of a potent offense this season, he's hoping that his individual growth will allow everything to run smoothly for the unit.