2015 Free Agency Signing Period Begins

Mar 10, 2015 at 09:53 AM

2015 Redskins Free Agents

Here's a list of the Redskins that are currently slated to become unrestricted or restricted free agents in the 2015 offseason.

Jarvis Jenkins -- Defensive End
Jarvis Jenkins -- Defensive End

Trenton Robinson -- Safety (Restricted)
Trenton Robinson -- Safety (Restricted)

Roy Helu Jr. -- Running Back
Roy Helu Jr. -- Running Back

Ryan Clark -- Safety
Ryan Clark -- Safety

Niles Paul -- Tight End
Niles Paul -- Tight End

Colt McCoy -- Quarterback
Colt McCoy -- Quarterback

Brandon Meriweather -- Safety
Brandon Meriweather -- Safety

Leonard Hankerson -- Wide Receiver
Leonard Hankerson -- Wide Receiver

Santana Moss -- Wide Receiver
Santana Moss -- Wide Receiver

Kai Forbath -- Kicker (Restricted)
Kai Forbath -- Kicker (Restricted)

Tyler Polumbus -- Tackle
Tyler Polumbus -- Tackle

Chris Neild -- Defensive Lineman
Chris Neild -- Defensive Lineman

E. J. Biggers -- Cornerback
E. J. Biggers -- Cornerback

The National Football League today announced that 453 players are free agents who now can negotiate with all 32 clubs. 

Players are either "restricted" or "unrestricted" free agents.  Within the categories are also "franchise" and "transition" players.

The time period for free agency signings in 2015:

  • Restricted Free Agents – March 10 to April 24.
  • Unrestricted Free Agents (who have received June 1 tender from prior club) – March 10 to July 22 (or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later).
  • Franchise Players – March 10 to November 17, the Tuesday following the 10th week of the regular season.
  • Transition Players – March 10 to July 22.

A list of free agents by club in various categories:

Restricted Free Agents who received qualifying offers from their prior clubs and are subject to the first refusal/compensation system of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement:

Club

Player

Pos.

College

Compensation

Baltimore

Hill, Will

DB

Florida

ROFR

Tucker, Justin

K

Texas

2nd

* *

Cincinnati

Lamur, Emmanuel

LB

Kansas State

2nd

* *

Cleveland

Bademosi, Johnson

DB

Stanford

ROFR

Gipson, Tashaun

DB

Wyoming

2nd

Kitchen, Ishmaa'ily

NT

Kent State

ROFR

Robertson, Craig

LB

North Texas

2nd

* *

Dallas

Dunbar, Lance

RB

North Texas

ROFR

Jones, Chris

P

Carson-Newman

ROFR

* *

Denver

Carter, Tony

DB

Florida State

ROFR

Detroit

Johnson, George

DE

Rutgers

ROFR

* *

Green Bay

Barclay, Don

T

West Virginia

ROFR

Richardson, Sean

DB

Vanderbilt

ROFR

* *

Indianapolis

Freeman, Jerrell

LB

Mary Hardin-Baylor

2nd

* *

Miami

Shelby, Derrick

DE

Utah

2nd

* *

Minnesota

Harris, Mike

T

UCLA

ROFR

* *

N.Y. Jets

Harrison, Damon

NT

William Penn

2nd

Jarrett, Jaiquawn

DB

Temple

3rd

* *

Oakland

Asante, Larry

DB

Nebraska

5th

Holmes, Andre

WR

Hillsdale

ROFR

King, Marquette

P

Fort Valley State

ROFR

Ross, Brandian

DB

Youngstown State

ROFR

Streater, Rod

WR

Temple

2nd

* *

Philadelphia

Polk, Chris

RB

Washington

ROFR

Thornton, Cedric

DE

Southern Arkansas

2nd

* *

Pittsburgh

Blake, Antwon

DB

Texas-El Paso

ROFR

Golden, Robert

DB

Arizona

ROFR

Johnson, Will

RB

West Virginia

ROFR

St. Louis

Davis, Austin

QB

Southern Mississippi

ROFR

Harkey, Cory

TE

UCLA

ROFR

McLeod, Rodney

DB

Virginia

2nd

* *

Seattle

Kearse, Jermaine

WR

Washington

2nd

* *

Tampa Bay

Rainey, Bobby

RB

Western Kentucky

ROFR

* *

Washington

Forbath, Kai

K

UCLA

ROFR

If a new club reaches an agreement with a player in this category for the 2015 season or for 2015 and future seasons, the agreement must be set forth in an offer sheet, signed by both the new club and the player, and must be substantially in the form of Appendix B of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement.  The new club then must immediately: hand deliver the offer sheet, or send it by overnight mail, or by electronic mail in.pdf form (in each case a confirmation copy shall also be sent by first class mail) to the prior club, to the attention of the club's president or general manager. The new club must send copies of the offer sheet to the National Football League Players Association and to the National Football League using the above described delivery procedures.  If the offer sheet is hand delivered, the new club should obtain an acknowledgement of receipt.  In addition, the new club shall notify the league office by NFLnet of the terms of an offer sheet immediately upon delivery to a prior club.

The prior club has a Right of First Refusal to all players listed above.  Compensation is as listed in the column on the right.  If the prior club has only a Right of First Refusal and is therefore not entitled to any compensation, the designation "ROFR" appears in the column.  In order to submit an offer sheet, a new club must have available the required choice, defined as its own or better choice in the applicable rounds, in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Offer sheets may be submitted to a prior club until 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on Friday, April 24.

Players with three or more accrued seasons who have been designated as Franchise Players:

Club

Player

Pos.

College

Dallas

Bryant, Dez

WR

Oklahoma State

* *

Denver

Thomas, Demaryius

WR

Georgia Tech

* *

Kansas City

Houston, Justin

LB

Georgia

* *

New York Giants

Pierre-Paul, Jason

DE

South Florida

* *

The prior club has a Right of First Refusal to the players listed above and compensation of two No. 1 draft choices. In order to submit an offer sheet, a new club must have available the required choices, defined as its own or better choices in the first round in the 2015 and 2016 NFL Drafts.  Offer sheets must be submitted to a prior club prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the Tuesday following the 10th regular season weekend.

Players with three or more accrued seasons who have been designated as Transition Players:     

Club

Player

Pos.

College

Miami

Clay, Charles

TE

Tulsa

The old club has a Right of First Refusal but no right of compensation to the player listed above.  If a new club reaches an agreement with the player in this category, it may follow the offer sheet procedure described above, except that offer sheets must be submitted to the prior club until 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on July 22.

Unrestricted Free Agents with four or more accrued seasons:

Club Player Pos. College

Arizona

Abraham, John

LB

South Carolina

Acho, Sam

LB

Texas

Benard, Marcus

LB

Jackson State

Cromartie, Antonio

DB

Florida State

Dwyer, Jonathan

RB

Georgia Tech

Fanaika, Paul

G

Arizona State

Housler, Rob

TE

Florida Atlantic

Kelly, Tommy

DT

Mississippi State

Leach, Mike

LS

William & Mary

Williams, Dan

NT

Tennessee

* *

Atlanta

Arenas, Javier

DB

Alabama

Biermann, Kroy

DE

Montana

Carimi, Gabe

T

Wisconsin

Johnson, Mike

G

Alabama

Lowery, Dwight

DB

San Jose State

McClain, Robert

DB

Connecticut

Pascoe, Bear

TE

Fresno State

Peters, Corey

DT

Kentucky

Rodgers, Jacquizz

RB

Oregon State

Scott, Jonathan

T

Texas

Smith, Antone

RB

Florida State

Umenyiora, Osi

DE

Troy

Weatherspoon, Sean

LB

Missouri

Wilson, Josh

DB

Maryland

* *

Baltimore

Cason, Antoine

DB

Arizona

Cox, Morgan

LS

Tennessee

Daniels, Owen

TE

Wisconsin

Forsett, Justin

RB

California

Gorrer, Danny

DB

Texas A&M

Guy, Lawrence

DE

Arizona State

McPhee, Pernell

LB

Mississippi State

Miles, Jeromy

DB

Massachusetts

Rackley, Will

G

Lehigh

Reid, Jah

T

Central Florida

Ross, Aaron

DB

Texas

Smith, Torrey

WR

Maryland

Stewart, Darian

DB

South Carolina

Taylor, Tyrod

QB

Virginia Tech

* *

Buffalo

Dean, Larry

LB

Valdosta State

Easley, Marcus

WR

Connecticut

Orton, Kyle

QB

Purdue

Pears, Erik

G

Colorado State

Searcy, Da'Norris

DB

North Carolina

Smith, Lee

TE

Marshall

Spikes, Brandon

LB

Florida

Spiller, C.J.

RB

Clemson

Sylvester, Stevenson

LB

Utah

Wynn, Jarius

DE

Georgia

* *

Carolina

Bell, Byron

T

New Mexico

Blackburn, Chase

LB

Akron

Dickson, Ed

TE

Oregon

Dockery, James

DB

Oregon State

Hardy, Greg

DE

Mississippi

Matthews, Kevin

C

Texas A&M

Velasco, Fernando

G

Georgia

Williams, Garry

T

Kentucky

* *

Chicago

Briggs, Lance

LB

Arizona

Britton, Eben

T

Arizona

Cain, Jeremy

LS

Massachusetts

Conte, Chris

DB

California

De La Puente, Brian

C

California

Feely, Jay

K

Michigan

McCray, Danny

DB

Louisiana State

McManis, Sherrick

DB

Northwestern

Morgan, Josh

WR

Virginia Tech

Owens, Montell

RB

Maine

Paea, Stephen

NT

Oregon State

Rosario, Dante

TE

Oregon

Scott, Trevor

DE

Buffalo

Sharpton, Darryl

LB

Miami

Tillman, Charles

DB

Louisiana-Lafayette

Williams, D.J.

LB

Miami

* *

Cincinnati

Boling, Clint

G

Georgia

Campbell, Jason

QB

Auburn

Gresham, Jermaine

TE

Oklahoma

Mays, Taylor

DB

Southern California

Newhouse, Marshall

T

Texas Christian

Newman, Terence

DB

Kansas State

Peerman, Cedric

RB

Virginia

Sanzenbacher, Dane

WR

Ohio State

Smith, Alex

TE

Stanford

Tate, Brandon

WR

North Carolina

Winston, Eric

T

Miami

* *

Cleveland

Austin, Miles

WR

Monmouth, N.J.

Cameron, Jordan

TE

Southern California

Fua, Sione

DT

Stanford

Hoyer, Brian

QB

Michigan State

Leonhard, Jim

DB

Wisconsin

Moore, Marlon

WR

Fresno State

Rubin, Ahtyba

NT

Iowa State

Sheard, Jabaal

LB

Pittsburgh

Skrine, Buster

DB

Chattanooga

Thigpen, Tyler

QB

Coastal Carolina

* *

Dallas

Anderson, James

LB

Virginia Tech

Carter, Bruce

LB

North Carolina

Clutts, Tyler

RB

Fresno State

Durant, Justin

LB

Hampton

Harris, Dwayne

WR

East Carolina

Hayden, Nick

DT

Wisconsin

Hills, Tony

T

Texas

McClain, Rolando

LB

Alabama

Melton, Henry

DT

Texas

Murray, DeMarco

RB

Oklahoma

Parnell, Jermey

T

Mississippi

Selvie, George

DE

South Florida

Spencer, Anthony

DE

Purdue

Spillman, C.J.

DB

Marshall

* *

Denver

Carter, Quinton

DB

Oklahoma

Franklin, Orlando

G

Miami

Green, Virgil

TE

Nevada

Irving, Nate

LB

North Carolina State

Knighton, Terrance

NT

Temple

Montgomery, Will

C

Virginia Tech

Moore, Rahim

DB

UCLA

Tamme, Jacob

TE

Kentucky

Thomas, Julius

TE

Portland State

Unrein, Mitch

DT

Wyoming

Welker, Wes

WR

Texas Tech

* *

Detroit

Abdul-Quddus, Isa

DB

Fordham

Collins, Jed

RB

Washington State

Davis, Kellen

TE

Michigan State

Fairley, Nick

DT

Auburn

Fluellen, Andre

DT

Florida State

Hilliard, Corey

T

Oklahoma State

Mathis, Rashean

DB

Bethune-Cookman

Mosley, C.J.

DT

Missouri

Palmer, Ashlee

LB

Mississippi

* *

Prater, Matt

K

Central Florida

Raiola, Dominic

C

Nebraska

Reynolds, Garrett

G

North Carolina

Sims, Rob

G

Ohio State

Suh, Ndamukong

DT

Nebraska

Thomas, Josh

DB

Buffalo

Vaughn, Cassius

DB

Mississippi

* *

Green Bay

Bulaga, Bryan

T

Iowa

Bush, Jarrett

DB

Utah State

Flynn, Matt

QB

Louisiana State

Guion, Letroy

NT

Florida State

House, Davon

DB

New Mexico State

Kuhn, John

RB

Shippensburg, Pa.

Lattimore, Jamari

LB

Middle Tennessee

Raji, B.J.

DE

Boston College

Williams, Tramon

DB

Louisiana Tech

* *

Houston

Dent, Akeem

LB

Georgia

Jamison, Tim

DE

Michigan

Lewis, Kendrick

DB

Mississippi

Manning, Danieal

DB

Abilene Christian

Pickett, Ryan

DT

Ohio State

Reed, Brooks

LB

Arizona

* *

Indianapolis

Adams, Mike

DB

Delaware

Anderson, Colt

DB

Montana

Bradshaw, Ahmad

RB

Marshall

Brown, Sergio

DB

Notre Dame

Gordy, Josh

DB

Central Michigan

Moala, Fili

DE

Southern California

Nicks, Hakeem

WR

North Carolina

Redding, Cory

DE

Texas

Studebaker, Andy

LB

Wheaton, Ill.

Wayne, Reggie

WR

Miami

* *

Jacksonville

Ball, Alan

DB

Illinois

Edds, A.J.

LB

Iowa

Hayes, Geno

LB

Florida State

Martin, Sherrod

DB

Troy

Shorts, Cecil

WR

Mount Union

Thomas, J.T.

LB

West Virginia

* *

Kansas City

Avant, Jason

WR

Michigan

Coleman, Kurt

DB

Ohio State

Gafford, Thomas

LS

Houston

Gordon, Richard

TE

Miami

Harris, Ryan

T

Notre Dame

Hudson, Rodney

C

Florida State

Linkenbach, Jeff

G

Cincinnati

McGlynn, Mike

G

Pittsburgh

McKnight, Joe

RB

Southern California

Owens, Christopher

DB

San Jose State

Parker, Ron

DB

Newberry

Vickerson, Kevin

DT

Michigan State

* *

Miami

Colledge, Daryn

G

Boise State

Delmas, Louis

DB

Western Michigan

Fox, Jason

T

Miami

Moore, Matt

QB

Oregon State

Moreno, Knowshon

RB

Georgia

Odrick, Jared

DT

Penn State

Satele, Samson

C

Hawaii

Thomas, Daniel

RB

Kansas State

Trusnik, Jason

LB

Ohio Northern

Wilson, Jimmy

DB

Montana

* *

Minnesota

Berger, Joe

C

Michigan Tech

Brinkley, Jasper

LB

South Carolina

Ducasse, Vladimir

G

Massachusetts

Felton, Jerome

RB

Furman

Johnson, Tom

DT

Southern Mississippi

Loeffler, Cullen

LS

Texas

Ponder, Christian

QB

Florida State

Wootton, Corey

DE

Northwestern

* *

New England

Aiken, Danny

LS

Virginia

Ayers, Akeem

LB

UCLA

Branch, Alan

DT

Michigan

Browner, Brandon

DB

Oregon State

Casillas, Jonathan

LB

Wisconsin

Connolly, Dan

McCourty, Devin

G

DB

Southeast Missouri

Rutgers

Revis, Darrelle

DB

Pittsburgh

Ridley, Stevan

RB

Louisiana State

Vereen, Shane

RB

California

White, Chris

LB

Mississippi State

Wilfork, Vince

DT

Miami

* *

New Orleans

Deaderick, Brandon

NT

Alabama

Fokou, Moise

LB

Maryland

Goodwin, Jonathan

C

Michigan

Humber, Ramon

LB

North Dakota State

Meachem, Robert

WR

Tennessee

Robinson, Patrick

DB

Florida State

* *

N.Y. Giants

Bowman, Zackary

DB

Nebraska

Brewer, James

T

Indiana

Brown, Chykie

DB

Texas

Brown, Stevie

DB

Michigan

Demps, Quintin

DB

Texas-El Paso

Fells, Daniel

TE

California-Davis

Herzlich, Mark

LB

Boston College

Hynoski, Henry

RB

Pittsburgh

Jernigan, Jerrel

WR

Troy

Jerry, John

G

Mississippi

Patterson, Mike

DT

Southern California

Paysinger, Spencer

LB

Oregon

Rolle, Antrel

DB

Miami

Snyder, Adam

G

Oregon

Thurmond, Walter

DB

Oregon

Williams, Jacquian

LB

South Florida

* *

N.Y. Jets

Adams, Phillip

DB

South Carolina State

Bellore, Nick

LB

Central Michigan

Colon, Willie

G

Hofstra

Conner, John

RB

Kentucky

Cunningham, Jermaine

LB

Florida

Douzable, Leger

DE

Central Florida

Ellis, Kenrick

NT

Hampton

Ijalana, Ben

T

Villanova

Johnson, Chris

RB

East Carolina

Landry, Dawan

DB

Georgia Tech

Powell, Bilal

RB

Louisville

Purdum, Tanner

LS

Baker

Salas, Greg

WR

Hawaii

Vick, Michael

QB

Virginia Tech

Wilson, Kyle

DB

Boise State

* *

Oakland

Ausberry, David

TE

Southern California

Brown, Tarell

DB

Texas

Brown, Vincent

WR

San Diego State

McFadden, Darren

RB

Arkansas

Moore, Denarius

WR

Tennessee

Rogers, Carlos

DB

Auburn

Sims, Pat

NT

Auburn

Wilson, C.J.

DE

East Carolina

Wisniewski, Stefen

C

Penn State

* *

Philadelphia

Allen, Nate

DB

South Florida

Fletcher, Bradley

DB

Iowa

Graham, Brandon

LB

Michigan

Maclin, Jeremy

WR

Missouri

Matthews, Casey

LB

Oregon

Sanchez, Mark

QB

Southern California

Smith, Brad

WR

Missouri

* *

Pittsburgh

Allen, Will

DB

Ohio State

Geathers, Clifton

DE

South Carolina

Harrison, James

LB

Kent State

Heyward-Bey, Darrius

WR

Maryland

McCain, Brice

DB

Utah

Moats, Arthur

LB

James Madison

Palmer, Michael

TE

Clemson

Tate, Ben

RB

Auburn

Taylor, Ivan

DB

Louisiana-Lafayette

Worilds, Jason

LB

Virginia Tech

* *

St. Louis

Barksdale, Joe

T

Louisiana State

Britt, Kenny

WR

Rutgers

Carrington, Alex

DT

Arkansas State

Herring, Will

LB

Auburn

Hill, Shaun

QB

Maryland

Joseph, Davin

G

Oklahoma

Kendricks, Lance

TE

Wisconsin

Person, Mike

G

Montana State

* *

San Diego

Ajirotutu, Seyi

WR

Fresno State

Brown, Ronnie

RB

Auburn

Flowers, Brandon

DB

Virginia Tech

Freeney, Dwight

LB

Syracuse

Gachkar, Andrew

LB

Missouri

Gilchrist, Marcus

DB

Clemson

Hardwick, Nick

C

Purdue

Legursky, Doug

C

Marshall

Mathews, Ricardo

DE

Cincinnati

Mathews, Ryan

RB

Fresno State

McBriar, Mat

P

Hawaii

Ohrnberger, Rich

G

Penn State

Royal, Eddie

WR

Virginia Tech

Smith, Willie

T

East Carolina

Wright, Shareece

DB

Southern California

* *

San Francisco

Bishop, Desmond

LB

California

Cook, Chris

DB

Virginia

Cox, Perrish

DB

Oklahoma State

Crabtree, Michael

WR