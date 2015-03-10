2015 Free Agency Signing Period Begins

The National Football League today announced that 453 players are free agents who now can negotiate with all 32 clubs.

Players are either "restricted" or "unrestricted" free agents. Within the categories are also "franchise" and "transition" players.

The time period for free agency signings in 2015:

Restricted Free Agents – March 10 to April 24.

Unrestricted Free Agents (who have received June 1 tender from prior club) – March 10 to July 22 (or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later).

Franchise Players – March 10 to November 17, the Tuesday following the 10th week of the regular season.

Transition Players – March 10 to July 22.

A list of free agents by club in various categories:

Restricted Free Agents who received qualifying offers from their prior clubs and are subject to the first refusal/compensation system of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement: Club Player Pos. College Compensation Baltimore Hill, Will DB Florida ROFR Tucker, Justin K Texas 2nd * * Cincinnati Lamur, Emmanuel LB Kansas State 2nd * * Cleveland Bademosi, Johnson DB Stanford ROFR Gipson, Tashaun DB Wyoming 2nd Kitchen, Ishmaa'ily NT Kent State ROFR Robertson, Craig LB North Texas 2nd * * Dallas Dunbar, Lance RB North Texas ROFR Jones, Chris P Carson-Newman ROFR * * Denver Carter, Tony DB Florida State ROFR Detroit Johnson, George DE Rutgers ROFR * * Green Bay Barclay, Don T West Virginia ROFR Richardson, Sean DB Vanderbilt ROFR * * Indianapolis Freeman, Jerrell LB Mary Hardin-Baylor 2nd * * Miami Shelby, Derrick DE Utah 2nd * * Minnesota Harris, Mike T UCLA ROFR * * N.Y. Jets Harrison, Damon NT William Penn 2nd Jarrett, Jaiquawn DB Temple 3rd * * Oakland Asante, Larry DB Nebraska 5th Holmes, Andre WR Hillsdale ROFR King, Marquette P Fort Valley State ROFR Ross, Brandian DB Youngstown State ROFR Streater, Rod WR Temple 2nd * * Philadelphia Polk, Chris RB Washington ROFR Thornton, Cedric DE Southern Arkansas 2nd * * Pittsburgh Blake, Antwon DB Texas-El Paso ROFR Golden, Robert DB Arizona ROFR Johnson, Will RB West Virginia ROFR St. Louis Davis, Austin QB Southern Mississippi ROFR Harkey, Cory TE UCLA ROFR McLeod, Rodney DB Virginia 2nd * * Seattle Kearse, Jermaine WR Washington 2nd * * Tampa Bay Rainey, Bobby RB Western Kentucky ROFR * * Washington Forbath, Kai K UCLA ROFR

If a new club reaches an agreement with a player in this category for the 2015 season or for 2015 and future seasons, the agreement must be set forth in an offer sheet, signed by both the new club and the player, and must be substantially in the form of Appendix B of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement. The new club then must immediately: hand deliver the offer sheet, or send it by overnight mail, or by electronic mail in.pdf form (in each case a confirmation copy shall also be sent by first class mail) to the prior club, to the attention of the club's president or general manager. The new club must send copies of the offer sheet to the National Football League Players Association and to the National Football League using the above described delivery procedures. If the offer sheet is hand delivered, the new club should obtain an acknowledgement of receipt. In addition, the new club shall notify the league office by NFLnet of the terms of an offer sheet immediately upon delivery to a prior club.

The prior club has a Right of First Refusal to all players listed above. Compensation is as listed in the column on the right. If the prior club has only a Right of First Refusal and is therefore not entitled to any compensation, the designation "ROFR" appears in the column. In order to submit an offer sheet, a new club must have available the required choice, defined as its own or better choice in the applicable rounds, in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Offer sheets may be submitted to a prior club until 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on Friday, April 24.

Players with three or more accrued seasons who have been designated as Franchise Players: Club Player Pos. College Dallas Bryant, Dez WR Oklahoma State * * Denver Thomas, Demaryius WR Georgia Tech * * Kansas City Houston, Justin LB Georgia * * New York Giants Pierre-Paul, Jason DE South Florida * *

The prior club has a Right of First Refusal to the players listed above and compensation of two No. 1 draft choices. In order to submit an offer sheet, a new club must have available the required choices, defined as its own or better choices in the first round in the 2015 and 2016 NFL Drafts. Offer sheets must be submitted to a prior club prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the Tuesday following the 10th regular season weekend.

Players with three or more accrued seasons who have been designated as Transition Players: Club Player Pos. College Miami Clay, Charles TE Tulsa

The old club has a Right of First Refusal but no right of compensation to the player listed above. If a new club reaches an agreement with the player in this category, it may follow the offer sheet procedure described above, except that offer sheets must be submitted to the prior club until 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on July 22.

Unrestricted Free Agents with four or more accrued seasons: Club Player Pos. College Arizona Abraham, John LB South Carolina Acho, Sam LB Texas Benard, Marcus LB Jackson State Cromartie, Antonio DB Florida State Dwyer, Jonathan RB Georgia Tech Fanaika, Paul G Arizona State Housler, Rob TE Florida Atlantic Kelly, Tommy DT Mississippi State Leach, Mike LS William & Mary Williams, Dan NT Tennessee * * Atlanta Arenas, Javier DB Alabama Biermann, Kroy DE Montana Carimi, Gabe T Wisconsin Johnson, Mike G Alabama Lowery, Dwight DB San Jose State McClain, Robert DB Connecticut Pascoe, Bear TE Fresno State Peters, Corey DT Kentucky Rodgers, Jacquizz RB Oregon State Scott, Jonathan T Texas Smith, Antone RB Florida State Umenyiora, Osi DE Troy Weatherspoon, Sean LB Missouri Wilson, Josh DB Maryland * * Baltimore Cason, Antoine DB Arizona Cox, Morgan LS Tennessee Daniels, Owen TE Wisconsin Forsett, Justin RB California Gorrer, Danny DB Texas A&M Guy, Lawrence DE Arizona State McPhee, Pernell LB Mississippi State Miles, Jeromy DB Massachusetts Rackley, Will G Lehigh Reid, Jah T Central Florida Ross, Aaron DB Texas Smith, Torrey WR Maryland Stewart, Darian DB South Carolina Taylor, Tyrod QB Virginia Tech * * Buffalo Dean, Larry LB Valdosta State Easley, Marcus WR Connecticut Orton, Kyle QB Purdue Pears, Erik G Colorado State Searcy, Da'Norris DB North Carolina Smith, Lee TE Marshall Spikes, Brandon LB Florida Spiller, C.J. RB Clemson

Sylvester, Stevenson LB Utah Wynn, Jarius DE Georgia * * Carolina Bell, Byron T New Mexico Blackburn, Chase LB Akron Dickson, Ed TE Oregon Dockery, James DB Oregon State Hardy, Greg DE Mississippi Matthews, Kevin C Texas A&M Velasco, Fernando G Georgia Williams, Garry T Kentucky * * Chicago Briggs, Lance LB Arizona Britton, Eben T Arizona Cain, Jeremy LS Massachusetts Conte, Chris DB California De La Puente, Brian C California Feely, Jay K Michigan McCray, Danny DB Louisiana State McManis, Sherrick DB Northwestern Morgan, Josh WR Virginia Tech Owens, Montell RB Maine Paea, Stephen NT Oregon State Rosario, Dante TE Oregon Scott, Trevor DE Buffalo Sharpton, Darryl LB Miami Tillman, Charles DB Louisiana-Lafayette Williams, D.J. LB Miami * * Cincinnati Boling, Clint G Georgia Campbell, Jason QB Auburn Gresham, Jermaine TE Oklahoma Mays, Taylor DB Southern California Newhouse, Marshall T Texas Christian Newman, Terence DB Kansas State Peerman, Cedric RB Virginia Sanzenbacher, Dane WR Ohio State Smith, Alex TE Stanford Tate, Brandon WR North Carolina Winston, Eric T Miami * * Cleveland Austin, Miles WR Monmouth, N.J. Cameron, Jordan TE Southern California Fua, Sione DT Stanford Hoyer, Brian QB Michigan State Leonhard, Jim DB Wisconsin Moore, Marlon WR Fresno State Rubin, Ahtyba NT Iowa State Sheard, Jabaal LB Pittsburgh