2015 Free Agency Signing Period Begins

Here's a list of the Redskins that are currently slated to become unrestricted or restricted free agents in the 2015 offseason.
The National Football League today announced that 453 players are free agents who now can negotiate with all 32 clubs.
Players are either "restricted" or "unrestricted" free agents. Within the categories are also "franchise" and "transition" players.
The time period for free agency signings in 2015:
- Restricted Free Agents – March 10 to April 24.
- Unrestricted Free Agents (who have received June 1 tender from prior club) – March 10 to July 22 (or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later).
- Franchise Players – March 10 to November 17, the Tuesday following the 10th week of the regular season.
- Transition Players – March 10 to July 22.
A list of free agents by club in various categories:
Restricted Free Agents who received qualifying offers from their prior clubs and are subject to the first refusal/compensation system of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement:
|
Club
|
Player
|
Pos.
|
College
|
Compensation
|
Baltimore
|
Hill, Will
|
DB
|
Florida
|
ROFR
|
|
Tucker, Justin
|
K
|
Texas
|
2nd
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
Cincinnati
|
Lamur, Emmanuel
|
LB
|
Kansas State
|
2nd
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
Cleveland
|
Bademosi, Johnson
|
DB
|
Stanford
|
ROFR
|
|
Gipson, Tashaun
|
DB
|
Wyoming
|
2nd
|
|
Kitchen, Ishmaa'ily
|
NT
|
Kent State
|
ROFR
|
|
Robertson, Craig
|
LB
|
North Texas
|
2nd
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
Dallas
|
Dunbar, Lance
|
RB
|
North Texas
|
ROFR
|
|
Jones, Chris
|
P
|
Carson-Newman
|
ROFR
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
Denver
|
Carter, Tony
|
DB
|
Florida State
|
ROFR
|
|
|
|
|
|
Detroit
|
Johnson, George
|
DE
|
Rutgers
|
ROFR
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
Green Bay
|
Barclay, Don
|
T
|
West Virginia
|
ROFR
|
|
Richardson, Sean
|
DB
|
Vanderbilt
|
ROFR
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
Indianapolis
|
Freeman, Jerrell
|
LB
|
Mary Hardin-Baylor
|
2nd
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
Miami
|
Shelby, Derrick
|
DE
|
Utah
|
2nd
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
Minnesota
|
Harris, Mike
|
T
|
UCLA
|
ROFR
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
N.Y. Jets
|
Harrison, Damon
|
NT
|
William Penn
|
2nd
|
|
Jarrett, Jaiquawn
|
DB
|
Temple
|
3rd
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
Oakland
|
Asante, Larry
|
DB
|
Nebraska
|
5th
|
|
Holmes, Andre
|
WR
|
Hillsdale
|
ROFR
|
|
King, Marquette
|
P
|
Fort Valley State
|
ROFR
|
|
Ross, Brandian
|
DB
|
Youngstown State
|
ROFR
|
|
Streater, Rod
|
WR
|
Temple
|
2nd
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
Philadelphia
|
Polk, Chris
|
RB
|
Washington
|
ROFR
|
|
Thornton, Cedric
|
DE
|
Southern Arkansas
|
2nd
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
Pittsburgh
|
Blake, Antwon
|
DB
|
Texas-El Paso
|
ROFR
|
|
Golden, Robert
|
DB
|
Arizona
|
ROFR
|
|
Johnson, Will
|
RB
|
West Virginia
|
ROFR
|
|
|
|
|
|
St. Louis
|
Davis, Austin
|
QB
|
Southern Mississippi
|
ROFR
|
|
Harkey, Cory
|
TE
|
UCLA
|
ROFR
|
|
McLeod, Rodney
|
DB
|
Virginia
|
2nd
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
Seattle
|
Kearse, Jermaine
|
WR
|
Washington
|
2nd
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
Tampa Bay
|
Rainey, Bobby
|
RB
|
Western Kentucky
|
ROFR
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
Washington
|
Forbath, Kai
|
K
|
UCLA
|
ROFR
If a new club reaches an agreement with a player in this category for the 2015 season or for 2015 and future seasons, the agreement must be set forth in an offer sheet, signed by both the new club and the player, and must be substantially in the form of Appendix B of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement. The new club then must immediately: hand deliver the offer sheet, or send it by overnight mail, or by electronic mail in.pdf form (in each case a confirmation copy shall also be sent by first class mail) to the prior club, to the attention of the club's president or general manager. The new club must send copies of the offer sheet to the National Football League Players Association and to the National Football League using the above described delivery procedures. If the offer sheet is hand delivered, the new club should obtain an acknowledgement of receipt. In addition, the new club shall notify the league office by NFLnet of the terms of an offer sheet immediately upon delivery to a prior club.
The prior club has a Right of First Refusal to all players listed above. Compensation is as listed in the column on the right. If the prior club has only a Right of First Refusal and is therefore not entitled to any compensation, the designation "ROFR" appears in the column. In order to submit an offer sheet, a new club must have available the required choice, defined as its own or better choice in the applicable rounds, in the 2015 NFL Draft.
Offer sheets may be submitted to a prior club until 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on Friday, April 24.
Players with three or more accrued seasons who have been designated as Franchise Players:
|
Club
|
Player
|
Pos.
|
College
|
Dallas
|
Bryant, Dez
|
WR
|
Oklahoma State
|
* *
|
|
|
|
Denver
|
Thomas, Demaryius
|
WR
|
Georgia Tech
|
* *
|
|
|
|
Kansas City
|
Houston, Justin
|
LB
|
Georgia
|
* *
|
|
|
|
New York Giants
|
Pierre-Paul, Jason
|
DE
|
South Florida
|
* *
|
|
|
The prior club has a Right of First Refusal to the players listed above and compensation of two No. 1 draft choices. In order to submit an offer sheet, a new club must have available the required choices, defined as its own or better choices in the first round in the 2015 and 2016 NFL Drafts. Offer sheets must be submitted to a prior club prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the Tuesday following the 10th regular season weekend.
Players with three or more accrued seasons who have been designated as Transition Players:
|
Club
|
Player
|
Pos.
|
College
|
Miami
|
Clay, Charles
|
TE
|
Tulsa
The old club has a Right of First Refusal but no right of compensation to the player listed above. If a new club reaches an agreement with the player in this category, it may follow the offer sheet procedure described above, except that offer sheets must be submitted to the prior club until 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on July 22.
Unrestricted Free Agents with four or more accrued seasons:
|Club
|Player
|Pos.
|College
|
Arizona
|
Abraham, John
|
LB
|
South Carolina
|
|
|
Acho, Sam
|
LB
|
Texas
|
|
|
Benard, Marcus
|
LB
|
Jackson State
|
|
|
Cromartie, Antonio
|
DB
|
Florida State
|
|
|
Dwyer, Jonathan
|
RB
|
Georgia Tech
|
|
|
Fanaika, Paul
|
G
|
Arizona State
|
|
|
Housler, Rob
|
TE
|
Florida Atlantic
|
|
|
Kelly, Tommy
|
DT
|
Mississippi State
|
|
|
Leach, Mike
|
LS
|
William & Mary
|
|
|
Williams, Dan
|
NT
|
Tennessee
|
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
Atlanta
|
Arenas, Javier
|
DB
|
Alabama
|
|
|
Biermann, Kroy
|
DE
|
Montana
|
|
|
Carimi, Gabe
|
T
|
Wisconsin
|
|
|
Johnson, Mike
|
G
|
Alabama
|
|
|
Lowery, Dwight
|
DB
|
San Jose State
|
|
|
McClain, Robert
|
DB
|
Connecticut
|
|
|
Pascoe, Bear
|
TE
|
Fresno State
|
|
|
Peters, Corey
|
DT
|
Kentucky
|
|
|
Rodgers, Jacquizz
|
RB
|
Oregon State
|
|
|
Scott, Jonathan
|
T
|
Texas
|
|
|
Smith, Antone
|
RB
|
Florida State
|
|
|
Umenyiora, Osi
|
DE
|
Troy
|
|
|
Weatherspoon, Sean
|
LB
|
Missouri
|
|
|
Wilson, Josh
|
DB
|
Maryland
|
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
Baltimore
|
Cason, Antoine
|
DB
|
Arizona
|
|
|
Cox, Morgan
|
LS
|
Tennessee
|
|
|
Daniels, Owen
|
TE
|
Wisconsin
|
|
|
Forsett, Justin
|
RB
|
California
|
|
|
Gorrer, Danny
|
DB
|
Texas A&M
|
|
|
Guy, Lawrence
|
DE
|
Arizona State
|
|
|
McPhee, Pernell
|
LB
|
Mississippi State
|
|
|
Miles, Jeromy
|
DB
|
Massachusetts
|
|
|
Rackley, Will
|
G
|
Lehigh
|
|
|
Reid, Jah
|
T
|
Central Florida
|
|
|
Ross, Aaron
|
DB
|
Texas
|
|
|
Smith, Torrey
|
WR
|
Maryland
|
|
|
Stewart, Darian
|
DB
|
South Carolina
|
|
|
Taylor, Tyrod
|
QB
|
Virginia Tech
|
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
Buffalo
|
Dean, Larry
|
LB
|
Valdosta State
|
|
|
Easley, Marcus
|
WR
|
Connecticut
|
|
|
Orton, Kyle
|
QB
|
Purdue
|
|
|
Pears, Erik
|
G
|
Colorado State
|
|
|
Searcy, Da'Norris
|
DB
|
North Carolina
|
|
|
Smith, Lee
|
TE
|
Marshall
|
|
|
Spikes, Brandon
|
LB
|
Florida
|
|
|
Spiller, C.J.
|
RB
|
Clemson
|
|
|
Sylvester, Stevenson
|
LB
|
Utah
|
|
|
Wynn, Jarius
|
DE
|
Georgia
|
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
Carolina
|
Bell, Byron
|
T
|
New Mexico
|
|
|
Blackburn, Chase
|
LB
|
Akron
|
|
|
Dickson, Ed
|
TE
|
Oregon
|
|
|
Dockery, James
|
DB
|
Oregon State
|
|
|
Hardy, Greg
|
DE
|
Mississippi
|
|
|
Matthews, Kevin
|
C
|
Texas A&M
|
|
|
Velasco, Fernando
|
G
|
Georgia
|
|
|
Williams, Garry
|
T
|
Kentucky
|
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
Chicago
|
Briggs, Lance
|
LB
|
Arizona
|
|
|
Britton, Eben
|
T
|
Arizona
|
|
|
Cain, Jeremy
|
LS
|
Massachusetts
|
|
|
Conte, Chris
|
DB
|
California
|
|
|
De La Puente, Brian
|
C
|
California
|
|
|
Feely, Jay
|
K
|
Michigan
|
|
|
McCray, Danny
|
DB
|
Louisiana State
|
|
|
McManis, Sherrick
|
DB
|
Northwestern
|
|
|
Morgan, Josh
|
WR
|
Virginia Tech
|
|
|
Owens, Montell
|
RB
|
Maine
|
|
|
Paea, Stephen
|
NT
|
Oregon State
|
|
|
Rosario, Dante
|
TE
|
Oregon
|
|
|
Scott, Trevor
|
DE
|
Buffalo
|
|
|
Sharpton, Darryl
|
LB
|
Miami
|
|
|
Tillman, Charles
|
DB
|
Louisiana-Lafayette
|
|
|
Williams, D.J.
|
LB
|
Miami
|
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
Cincinnati
|
Boling, Clint
|
G
|
Georgia
|
|
|
Campbell, Jason
|
QB
|
Auburn
|
|
|
Gresham, Jermaine
|
TE
|
Oklahoma
|
|
|
Mays, Taylor
|
DB
|
Southern California
|
|
|
Newhouse, Marshall
|
T
|
Texas Christian
|
|
|
Newman, Terence
|
DB
|
Kansas State
|
|
|
Peerman, Cedric
|
RB
|
Virginia
|
|
|
Sanzenbacher, Dane
|
WR
|
Ohio State
|
|
|
Smith, Alex
|
TE
|
Stanford
|
|
|
Tate, Brandon
|
WR
|
North Carolina
|
|
|
Winston, Eric
|
T
|
Miami
|
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
Cleveland
|
Austin, Miles
|
WR
|
Monmouth, N.J.
|
|
|
Cameron, Jordan
|
TE
|
Southern California
|
|
|
Fua, Sione
|
DT
|
Stanford
|
|
|
Hoyer, Brian
|
QB
|
Michigan State
|
|
|
Leonhard, Jim
|
DB
|
Wisconsin
|
|
|
Moore, Marlon
|
WR
|
Fresno State
|
|
|
Rubin, Ahtyba
|
NT
|
Iowa State
|
|
|
Sheard, Jabaal
|
LB
|
Pittsburgh
|
|
|
Skrine, Buster
|
DB
|
Chattanooga
|
|
|
Thigpen, Tyler
|
QB
|
Coastal Carolina
|
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
Dallas
|
Anderson, James
|
LB
|
Virginia Tech
|
|
|
Carter, Bruce
|
LB
|
North Carolina
|
|
|
Clutts, Tyler
|
RB
|
Fresno State
|
|
|
Durant, Justin
|
LB
|
Hampton
|
|
|
Harris, Dwayne
|
WR
|
East Carolina
|
|
|
Hayden, Nick
|
DT
|
Wisconsin
|
|
|
Hills, Tony
|
T
|
Texas
|
|
|
McClain, Rolando
|
LB
|
Alabama
|
|
|
Melton, Henry
|
DT
|
Texas
|
|
|
Murray, DeMarco
|
RB
|
Oklahoma
|
|
|
Parnell, Jermey
|
T
|
Mississippi
|
|
|
Selvie, George
|
DE
|
South Florida
|
|
|
Spencer, Anthony
|
DE
|
Purdue
|
|
|
Spillman, C.J.
|
DB
|
Marshall
|
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
Denver
|
Carter, Quinton
|
DB
|
Oklahoma
|
|
|
Franklin, Orlando
|
G
|
Miami
|
|
|
Green, Virgil
|
TE
|
Nevada
|
|
|
Irving, Nate
|
LB
|
North Carolina State
|
|
|
Knighton, Terrance
|
NT
|
Temple
|
|
|
Montgomery, Will
|
C
|
Virginia Tech
|
|
|
Moore, Rahim
|
DB
|
UCLA
|
|
|
Tamme, Jacob
|
TE
|
Kentucky
|
|
|
Thomas, Julius
|
TE
|
Portland State
|
|
|
Unrein, Mitch
|
DT
|
Wyoming
|
|
|
Welker, Wes
|
WR
|
Texas Tech
|
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
Detroit
|
Abdul-Quddus, Isa
|
DB
|
Fordham
|
|
|
Collins, Jed
|
RB
|
Washington State
|
|
|
Davis, Kellen
|
TE
|
Michigan State
|
|
|
Fairley, Nick
|
DT
|
Auburn
|
|
|
Fluellen, Andre
|
DT
|
Florida State
|
|
|
Hilliard, Corey
|
T
|
Oklahoma State
|
|
|
Mathis, Rashean
|
DB
|
Bethune-Cookman
|
|
|
Mosley, C.J.
|
DT
|
Missouri
|
|
|
Palmer, Ashlee
|
LB
|
Mississippi
|
|
* *
|
Prater, Matt
|
K
|
Central Florida
|
|
|
Raiola, Dominic
|
C
|
Nebraska
|
|
|
Reynolds, Garrett
|
G
|
North Carolina
|
|
|
Sims, Rob
|
G
|
Ohio State
|
|
|
Suh, Ndamukong
|
DT
|
Nebraska
|
|
|
Thomas, Josh
|
DB
|
Buffalo
|
|
|
Vaughn, Cassius
|
DB
|
Mississippi
|
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
Green Bay
|
Bulaga, Bryan
|
T
|
Iowa
|
|
|
Bush, Jarrett
|
DB
|
Utah State
|
|
|
Flynn, Matt
|
QB
|
Louisiana State
|
|
|
Guion, Letroy
|
NT
|
Florida State
|
|
|
House, Davon
|
DB
|
New Mexico State
|
|
|
Kuhn, John
|
RB
|
Shippensburg, Pa.
|
|
|
Lattimore, Jamari
|
LB
|
Middle Tennessee
|
|
|
Raji, B.J.
|
DE
|
Boston College
|
|
|
Williams, Tramon
|
DB
|
Louisiana Tech
|
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
Houston
|
Dent, Akeem
|
LB
|
Georgia
|
|
|
Jamison, Tim
|
DE
|
Michigan
|
|
|
Lewis, Kendrick
|
DB
|
Mississippi
|
|
|
Manning, Danieal
|
DB
|
Abilene Christian
|
|
|
Pickett, Ryan
|
DT
|
Ohio State
|
|
|
Reed, Brooks
|
LB
|
Arizona
|
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
Indianapolis
|
Adams, Mike
|
DB
|
Delaware
|
|
|
Anderson, Colt
|
DB
|
Montana
|
|
|
Bradshaw, Ahmad
|
RB
|
Marshall
|
|
|
Brown, Sergio
|
DB
|
Notre Dame
|
|
|
Gordy, Josh
|
DB
|
Central Michigan
|
|
|
Moala, Fili
|
DE
|
Southern California
|
|
|
Nicks, Hakeem
|
WR
|
North Carolina
|
|
|
Redding, Cory
|
DE
|
Texas
|
|
|
Studebaker, Andy
|
LB
|
Wheaton, Ill.
|
|
|
Wayne, Reggie
|
WR
|
Miami
|
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
Jacksonville
|
Ball, Alan
|
DB
|
Illinois
|
|
|
Edds, A.J.
|
LB
|
Iowa
|
|
|
Hayes, Geno
|
LB
|
Florida State
|
|
|
Martin, Sherrod
|
DB
|
Troy
|
|
|
Shorts, Cecil
|
WR
|
Mount Union
|
|
|
Thomas, J.T.
|
LB
|
West Virginia
|
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
Kansas City
|
Avant, Jason
|
WR
|
Michigan
|
|
|
Coleman, Kurt
|
DB
|
Ohio State
|
|
|
Gafford, Thomas
|
LS
|
Houston
|
|
|
Gordon, Richard
|
TE
|
Miami
|
|
|
Harris, Ryan
|
T
|
Notre Dame
|
|
|
Hudson, Rodney
|
C
|
Florida State
|
|
|
Linkenbach, Jeff
|
G
|
Cincinnati
|
|
|
McGlynn, Mike
|
G
|
Pittsburgh
|
|
|
McKnight, Joe
|
RB
|
Southern California
|
|
|
Owens, Christopher
|
DB
|
San Jose State
|
|
|
Parker, Ron
|
DB
|
Newberry
|
|
|
Vickerson, Kevin
|
DT
|
Michigan State
|
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
Miami
|
Colledge, Daryn
|
G
|
Boise State
|
|
|
Delmas, Louis
|
DB
|
Western Michigan
|
|
|
Fox, Jason
|
T
|
Miami
|
|
|
Moore, Matt
|
QB
|
Oregon State
|
|
|
Moreno, Knowshon
|
RB
|
Georgia
|
|
|
Odrick, Jared
|
DT
|
Penn State
|
|
|
Satele, Samson
|
C
|
Hawaii
|
|
|
Thomas, Daniel
|
RB
|
Kansas State
|
|
|
Trusnik, Jason
|
LB
|
Ohio Northern
|
|
|
Wilson, Jimmy
|
DB
|
Montana
|
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
Minnesota
|
Berger, Joe
|
C
|
Michigan Tech
|
|
|
Brinkley, Jasper
|
LB
|
South Carolina
|
|
|
Ducasse, Vladimir
|
G
|
Massachusetts
|
|
|
Felton, Jerome
|
RB
|
Furman
|
|
|
Johnson, Tom
|
DT
|
Southern Mississippi
|
|
|
Loeffler, Cullen
|
LS
|
Texas
|
|
|
Ponder, Christian
|
QB
|
Florida State
|
|
|
Wootton, Corey
|
DE
|
Northwestern
|
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
New England
|
Aiken, Danny
|
LS
|
Virginia
|
|
|
Ayers, Akeem
|
LB
|
UCLA
|
|
|
Branch, Alan
|
DT
|
Michigan
|
|
|
Browner, Brandon
|
DB
|
Oregon State
|
|
|
Casillas, Jonathan
|
LB
|
Wisconsin
|
|
|
Connolly, Dan
McCourty, Devin
|
G
DB
|
Southeast Missouri
Rutgers
|
|
|
Revis, Darrelle
|
DB
|
Pittsburgh
|
|
|
Ridley, Stevan
|
RB
|
Louisiana State
|
|
|
Vereen, Shane
|
RB
|
California
|
|
|
White, Chris
|
LB
|
Mississippi State
|
|
|
Wilfork, Vince
|
DT
|
Miami
|
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
New Orleans
|
Deaderick, Brandon
|
NT
|
Alabama
|
|
|
Fokou, Moise
|
LB
|
Maryland
|
|
|
Goodwin, Jonathan
|
C
|
Michigan
|
|
|
Humber, Ramon
|
LB
|
North Dakota State
|
|
|
Meachem, Robert
|
WR
|
Tennessee
|
|
|
Robinson, Patrick
|
DB
|
Florida State
|
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
N.Y. Giants
|
Bowman, Zackary
|
DB
|
Nebraska
|
|
|
Brewer, James
|
T
|
Indiana
|
|
|
Brown, Chykie
|
DB
|
Texas
|
|
|
Brown, Stevie
|
DB
|
Michigan
|
|
|
Demps, Quintin
|
DB
|
Texas-El Paso
|
|
|
Fells, Daniel
|
TE
|
California-Davis
|
|
|
Herzlich, Mark
|
LB
|
Boston College
|
|
|
Hynoski, Henry
|
RB
|
Pittsburgh
|
|
|
Jernigan, Jerrel
|
WR
|
Troy
|
|
|
Jerry, John
|
G
|
Mississippi
|
|
|
Patterson, Mike
|
DT
|
Southern California
|
|
|
Paysinger, Spencer
|
LB
|
Oregon
|
|
|
Rolle, Antrel
|
DB
|
Miami
|
|
|
Snyder, Adam
|
G
|
Oregon
|
|
|
Thurmond, Walter
|
DB
|
Oregon
|
|
|
Williams, Jacquian
|
LB
|
South Florida
|
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
N.Y. Jets
|
Adams, Phillip
|
DB
|
South Carolina State
|
|
|
Bellore, Nick
|
LB
|
Central Michigan
|
|
|
Colon, Willie
|
G
|
Hofstra
|
|
|
Conner, John
|
RB
|
Kentucky
|
|
|
Cunningham, Jermaine
|
LB
|
Florida
|
|
|
Douzable, Leger
|
DE
|
Central Florida
|
|
|
Ellis, Kenrick
|
NT
|
Hampton
|
|
|
Ijalana, Ben
|
T
|
Villanova
|
|
|
Johnson, Chris
|
RB
|
East Carolina
|
|
|
Landry, Dawan
|
DB
|
Georgia Tech
|
|
|
Powell, Bilal
|
RB
|
Louisville
|
|
|
Purdum, Tanner
|
LS
|
Baker
|
|
|
Salas, Greg
|
WR
|
Hawaii
|
|
|
Vick, Michael
|
QB
|
Virginia Tech
|
|
|
Wilson, Kyle
|
DB
|
Boise State
|
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
Oakland
|
Ausberry, David
|
TE
|
Southern California
|
|
|
Brown, Tarell
|
DB
|
Texas
|
|
|
Brown, Vincent
|
WR
|
San Diego State
|
|
|
McFadden, Darren
|
RB
|
Arkansas
|
|
|
Moore, Denarius
|
WR
|
Tennessee
|
|
|
Rogers, Carlos
|
DB
|
Auburn
|
|
|
Sims, Pat
|
NT
|
Auburn
|
|
|
Wilson, C.J.
|
DE
|
East Carolina
|
|
|
Wisniewski, Stefen
|
C
|
Penn State
|
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
Philadelphia
|
Allen, Nate
|
DB
|
South Florida
|
|
|
Fletcher, Bradley
|
DB
|
Iowa
|
|
|
Graham, Brandon
|
LB
|
Michigan
|
|
|
Maclin, Jeremy
|
WR
|
Missouri
|
|
|
Matthews, Casey
|
LB
|
Oregon
|
|
|
Sanchez, Mark
|
QB
|
Southern California
|
|
|
Smith, Brad
|
WR
|
Missouri
|
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
Pittsburgh
|
Allen, Will
|
DB
|
Ohio State
|
|
|
Geathers, Clifton
|
DE
|
South Carolina
|
|
|
Harrison, James
|
LB
|
Kent State
|
|
|
Heyward-Bey, Darrius
|
WR
|
Maryland
|
|
|
McCain, Brice
|
DB
|
Utah
|
|
|
Moats, Arthur
|
LB
|
James Madison
|
|
|
Palmer, Michael
|
TE
|
Clemson
|
|
|
Tate, Ben
|
RB
|
Auburn
|
|
|
Taylor, Ivan
|
DB
|
Louisiana-Lafayette
|
|
|
Worilds, Jason
|
LB
|
Virginia Tech
|
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
St. Louis
|
Barksdale, Joe
|
T
|
Louisiana State
|
|
|
Britt, Kenny
|
WR
|
Rutgers
|
|
|
Carrington, Alex
|
DT
|
Arkansas State
|
|
|
Herring, Will
|
LB
|
Auburn
|
|
|
Hill, Shaun
|
QB
|
Maryland
|
|
|
Joseph, Davin
|
G
|
Oklahoma
|
|
|
Kendricks, Lance
|
TE
|
Wisconsin
|
|
|
Person, Mike
|
G
|
Montana State
|
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
San Diego
|
Ajirotutu, Seyi
|
WR
|
Fresno State
|
|
|
Brown, Ronnie
|
RB
|
Auburn
|
|
|
Flowers, Brandon
|
DB
|
Virginia Tech
|
|
|
Freeney, Dwight
|
LB
|
Syracuse
|
|
|
Gachkar, Andrew
|
LB
|
Missouri
|
|
|
Gilchrist, Marcus
|
DB
|
Clemson
|
|
|
Hardwick, Nick
|
C
|
Purdue
|
|
|
Legursky, Doug
|
C
|
Marshall
|
|
|
Mathews, Ricardo
|
DE
|
Cincinnati
|
|
|
Mathews, Ryan
|
RB
|
Fresno State
|
|
|
McBriar, Mat
|
P
|
Hawaii
|
|
|
Ohrnberger, Rich
|
G
|
Penn State
|
|
|
Royal, Eddie
|
WR
|
Virginia Tech
|
|
|
Smith, Willie
|
T
|
East Carolina
|
|
|
Wright, Shareece
|
DB
|
Southern California
|
|
* *
|
|
|
|
|
San Francisco
|
Bishop, Desmond
|
LB
|
California
|
|
|
Cook, Chris
|
DB
|
Virginia
|
|
|
Cox, Perrish
|
DB
|
Oklahoma State
|
|
|
Crabtree, Michael
|
WR
|