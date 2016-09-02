News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

2016 Washington Redskins Cheerleader Calendar Reveal Party

Sep 02, 2016 at 08:58 AM
Garrett Campbell

Team Photographer

The First Ladies of Football performed routines, walked the runway and signed autographs during the 2016-2017 Cheer Calendar Release Party on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2016, at the Fillmore in Silver Spring, Md.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

First Ladies Share 2020 Holiday Celebrations

In 2020, the First Ladies of Football celebrate with their families and tell what they are grateful for during the holidays.
news

First Lady Ginger Talks Salute to Service

Ginger talks Salute to Service in honor of her husband and her experiences.
news

First Ladies Military Appreciation Tour Inspiration Across the Globe

A First Ladies of Football Trainee was inspire to pursue her dream after meeting the First Ladies of Football on a Military Appreciation Tour.
news

First Lady Julia C Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Julia C talks about her heritage, family traditions, & much more!
news

From Juniors to the First Ladies of Football

First Lady Madison talks about her dream of becoming one of the First Ladies of Football.
news

FLOF: Making the Team

Rookie Demi shares her experience making the 2020 First Ladies of Football
news

First Lady Gabriella Excited For Rehearsal

Rookie Gabriella talks about her first in-person rehearsal at FedExField.
news

WRC Rookie Hannah Says Time To Get Ready For The 2020 Season!

Rookie Hannah talks about her experience during her first rehearsal as a First Lady
news

How WRC All Stars Impacted My Life 

Junior Redskins Cheerleader All Star, Tori Shares Her All Star Experience
news

All Star Coach And Three Year Veteran Katy Says Thank You

Last three years have been the best part of her life.
news

First Lady Azusa Hangs Up Her Poms

Four Year Veteran Azusa Retires After Making DC Her Home from Japan
news

First Lady Lizz Bids Farewell

It's with nothing but a feeling of content, and a smile on my face that I am bidding farewell to my time with the First Ladies of Football!
Advertising