2019 Free Agency Preview: Safeties

Landon Collins

In just four seasons in the NFL, Landon Collins has established himself as one of the best safeties in the league. The 2015 second-round pick has made three consecutive Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro in 2016, his second season.

This past season, Collins played in 12 games for the Giants, collecting 96 tackles, five of which were for a loss. Collins did not intercept any passes this past year, but he did have four passes defensed and forced one fumble. Collins missed the final four games of the season with a shoulder injury.

In 2016, Collins' All-Pro season, he started all 16 games for the Giants and totaled 125 tackles. Collins had nine tackles for loss that year, as well as four sacks -- the only four of his career. Collins also had a career-high in interceptions and passes defensed that season getting five and 13, respectively.

Adrian Amos

Despite being a fifth-round pick, Adrian Amos has been a starter for a good majority of his career. He has played in 60 career games, starting 56 of them, and has been regarded as one of the better safeties in the NFL throughout his career.

Amos was instantly inserted into the starting lineup, as he started all 16 of the Bears' games in 2015. In his rookie season, Amos had 67 tackles, with two for a loss, one sack and had two passes defensed. Over the next two seasons, Amos played in 28 games, starting 24 of them, getting 114 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one interception which he returned for a 90-yard touchdown, forced three fumbles, recovered two fumbles and had seven passes defensed.