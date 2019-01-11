News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

2019 Mock Drafts: Daniel Jones To The Redskins? 

Jan 11, 2019 at 02:57 PM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

daniel-jones-mock-drafts
Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (17) sets to pass against Temple during the first half of the Independence Bowl, an NCAA college football game in Shreveport, La., Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

In his first NFL mock draft of the year, CBS Sports' Will Brinson has Duke quarterback Daniel Jones going to Washington with the No. 15-overall pick.

While the Redskins currently have four quarterbacks on their roster, it's a foggy situation as both Alex Smith and Colt McCoy had their seasons cut short due to leg injuries. Washington finished the year with a "quarterback-by-committee" approach as both Mark Sanchez and Josh Johnson led the Redskins in respective games under center.

Depending on how both Smith and McCoy recover will determine the plan head coach Jay Gruden takes into this year's draft.

Although Brinson has Jones being taken at 15 by Washington, he notes that the 6-foot-5 signal-caller may ultimately be selected before Washington is on the clock.

"The Redskins are going to need to draft a quarterback early," Brinson writes. "If they want to compete this year and over the long haul, they made need to move up for Jones who fits them."

In three seasons with the Blue Devils, Jones appeared in 36 games, throwing for 8,201 yds and 52 touchdowns. During his 2018 redshirt junior season in Durham, Jones threw for 2,674 yards and 22 TD's with 9 interceptions.

Jones started the season with a 197-yard, two-touchdown game against Army, then followed that with a breakout performance at Northwestern where he threw three more touchdowns. In Duke's bowl game against Temple, Jones had his best game of the season. He displayed his full skillset as he threw for 423 yards and five touchdowns against an Owls defense that ranked 20th in College Football in passing yards allowed per game.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2017, Jones was named team captain, was an ACC All-Bowl Team choice by ESPN, and the recipient of the program's Ace Parker Award, an honor presented annually to an individual who displays unparalleled commitment to the team.

According to his Draft Network player profile, Jones is a "big-bodied and strong-armed passer, and is one of just three power five conference quarterbacks to amass 2,500 passing yards and 500 rushing yards. Jones compliments his live arm with the ability to pick up yards with his legs as a runner."

