2019 Mock Drafts: Daniel Jones To The Redskins? 

In three seasons with the Blue Devils, Jones appeared in 36 games, throwing for 8,201 yds and 52 touchdowns. During his 2018 redshirt junior season in Durham, Jones threw for 2,674 yards and 22 TD's with 9 interceptions.

Jones started the season with a 197-yard, two-touchdown game against Army, then followed that with a breakout performance at Northwestern where he threw three more touchdowns. In Duke's bowl game against Temple, Jones had his best game of the season. He displayed his full skillset as he threw for 423 yards and five touchdowns against an Owls defense that ranked 20th in College Football in passing yards allowed per game.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2017, Jones was named team captain, was an ACC All-Bowl Team choice by ESPN, and the recipient of the program's Ace Parker Award, an honor presented annually to an individual who displays unparalleled commitment to the team.