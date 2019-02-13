2019 Mock Drafts: Jawaan Taylor To The Redskins? 

A third-year starter on Florida's offensive line, Taylor led the Gators group in allowing just 18 sacks over the course of the entire season which ranked 20th in the country and third in the SEC. As a mainstay at tackle for coach Dan Mullen, Taylor also earned Second Team All-SEC honors from Athlon Sports.

According to his Draft Network profile, Taylor has "Ideal foot quickness and body control to cover the edge against speed rushers. If he gets beat on his outside hip, it's usually because someone got into his frame first, not because pure speed was too much for him. Excellent athletic and functional mobility, can slide down hard on inside moves. Solid anchor, but still learning to protect his frame from long arm moves."