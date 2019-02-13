News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

2019 Mock Drafts: Jawaan Taylor To The Redskins? 

Feb 13, 2019 at 04:41 PM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

After a second straight season where injuries took a toll on the Redskins' offensive line, NFL.com's Maurice Jones-Drew has the Redskins using their first-round selection to further bolster the group with Jawaan Taylor.

Jones-Drew says Taylor is a "big tackle who can immediately help."

After appearing in all 37 games (starting 35) during his three seasons in "The Swamp," Taylor mauled his way to being one of the nation's top offensive lineman, topped off with an invite to the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, a showcase of top draft eligible athletes from around the country where they will put their elite physical, and mental skills to the test for NFL personnel from all 32 franchises.

A third-year starter on Florida's offensive line, Taylor led the Gators group in allowing just 18 sacks over the course of the entire season which ranked 20th in the country and third in the SEC. As a mainstay at tackle for coach Dan Mullen, Taylor also earned Second Team All-SEC honors from Athlon Sports.

As a true freshman in 2016, the towering 6-foot-5, 328-pound tackle was named a Freshman All-American by ESPN.com, FWAA and Pro Football Focus.

According to his Draft Network profile, Taylor has "Ideal foot quickness and body control to cover the edge against speed rushers. If he gets beat on his outside hip, it's usually because someone got into his frame first, not because pure speed was too much for him. Excellent athletic and functional mobility, can slide down hard on inside moves. Solid anchor, but still learning to protect his frame from long arm moves."

