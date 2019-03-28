2019 Mock Drafts: Noah Fant To The Redskins?

With recent injury history surrounding the tight end position, CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso has the Redskins adding to the group with their first-round selection.
Trapasso says that Fant "is the ideal YAC [yards after catch] tight end to play in Jay Gruden's West Coast offense."
As Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis occupy the top two tight-end spots on the depth-chart, competition and the ability to compete are words head coach Jay Gruden has harped on this offseason. With the potential addition of the former standout at the University of Iowa into the mix, the Redskins offense would add one of the elite tight end prospects in this years draft class.
Fant departs the Hawkeyes with 19 career receiving touchdowns, good for first all-time among Iowa tight ends, and third best all-time among Big-10 tight ends. As a junior in 2018, Fant earned first team All-Big 10 honors by league coaches recording 39 receptions for 519 yards adding seven touchdowns on his way to being named a semi-finalist for the John Mackey award given annually to the college football's top tight end.
As a sophomore, Fant enjoyed a breakout campaign with 30 receptions totaling 494 yards. The 6-foot-5 pass catcher went on to earn third team All-Big 10 honors after leading the nation's tight ends with 16.5 yards per catch, and 11 touchdown receptions that set an all-time Iowa tight end record.
Invited to the NFL Combine alongside his Hawkeye teammate and fellow tight end T.J Hockenson, Fant showcased his freak athleticism to the 32 NFL franchises present.
He flashed elite speed running a 4.5 second 40-yard dash at 241-pounds, fastest among tight ends. Fant also recorded an impressive 39.5 inch vertical jump, the next highest was 37.5 by the prior mentioned Hockenson.
According to his Draft Network profile, Fant "features strong hands that allow him to squeeze the ball firmly away from his body with arms extended in any direction. Routinely holds on through contact and greets the ball naturally. Digs out the low throws and has been given ample opportunities to do so in college. Has a clean ability to track the football in the air and adjust to the trajectory of the football. Hasn't necessarily been a true 50/50 ball guy on account of his ability to separate. Love his ability to make adjustments to off target throws and he has the acceleration and speed to beat pursuit angles and pick up chunks of yards after the catch. Willing to be physical and drop his pads to challenge tacklers".