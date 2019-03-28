2019 Mock Drafts: Noah Fant To The Redskins?

According to his Draft Network profile, Fant "features strong hands that allow him to squeeze the ball firmly away from his body with arms extended in any direction. Routinely holds on through contact and greets the ball naturally. Digs out the low throws and has been given ample opportunities to do so in college. Has a clean ability to track the football in the air and adjust to the trajectory of the football. Hasn't necessarily been a true 50/50 ball guy on account of his ability to separate. Love his ability to make adjustments to off target throws and he has the acceleration and speed to beat pursuit angles and pick up chunks of yards after the catch. Willing to be physical and drop his pads to challenge tacklers".