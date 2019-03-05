News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

2019 Mock Drafts: Redskins Could Trade With The Cardinals?

Mar 05, 2019 at 03:53 PM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

kyler-murray-brush-2560

Draft day trades are common and mostly consist of swapping selections to acquire additional late-round picks. But SB Nation's Dan Kadar, along with other media outlets, believe the Redskins and Cardinals could shake up the draft board with a trade that provides much more flare.

Kadar believes that Washington and Arizona will conduct a trade sending their 2018 first-round selection, quarterback Josh Rosen, to Washington for the 15th, and 65th overall picks in this years' draft.

Rosen, the 10th-overall selection in the 2018 draft started 13 games for the Cardinals, throwing for 2,278 yards, and 11 touchdowns in his rookie campaign.

After hiring former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury to the same role, Arizona is believed to have major interest in Heisman trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray, which would put Rosen, who was expected to be the franchise quarterback for years to come, in a unique position.

Kingsbury, who comes in as a former Big 12 head coach and has seen Murray scorch his defense live, may potentially see him as a better fit for his offense, as the Big 12 has become known for its frequent, extraordinarily high-scoring games. The former Oklahoma Sooner in Murray who flashes elite quickness and a strong arm, may provide that flash he's looking for.

This ultimately has the Redskins in a position where Rosen, who in 2019 will only be in his second year of his four year rookie deal, could provide a change of scenery that could elevate Rosen into a premier NFL quarterback.

As the Patriots' Tom Brady did with Drew Bledsoe, and Packers' Aaron Rodgers with NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre, it doesn't hurt that the Redskins have two NFL veteran quarterbacks in Alex Smith and Colt McCoy to teach the lay of the land to the former UCLA Bruin. Combine that with former professional quarterbacks themselves in head coach Jay Gruden and offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, and Rosen could find himself in a comfortable position, over two thousand miles away from his initial NFL home.

Rosen, who stands 6-foot-4, touts elite footwork, a big arm, and a football IQ that had NFL scouts raving during the scouting process. Known as a drop-back quarterback who scans the defense from the pocket, Rosen has what scouts call "sneaky speed," as he his athletic enough to make not only throws on the run, but can also tuck and run when the pocket collapses around him.

With NFL free agency fast approaching, and the NFL Draft on its heels, Washington will be included in most quarterback conversations. With Kadar's new mock, it firmly secures that this offseason will be a wild ride.

