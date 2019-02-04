2019 NFL Bad Lip Reading: Adrian Peterson Has A Special Pregame Routine

The Bad Lip Reading team is at it again.
For their annual "A Bad Lip Reading of the NFL," the group produced an eight-minute video that highlights the casual and formal elements of the game and puts silly twists and tweaks into the mouths of NFL players and coaches.
This year's version, which debuted on Friday, features just a couple of Redskins, but the entire video is worth watching, if only to bask in the plausibility of veteran athletes saying ridiculous things on the gridiron.
Washington makes a first appearance during an interview with Adrian Peterson, following the team's victory over the Cowboys in October. CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson asks how AD prepares for games and the pregame routine is quite bizarre.
Let's just the say it includes the name Jeffrey Sphincter and involves looking at his feet. (You can check out the interaction at the 4:22 mark).
Later, the crew has some fun with Alex Smith's pre-checks (scroll to the 5:11 mark) at the line of scrimmage. "Guys?"
Unfortunately, defensive line coach Jim Tomsula does not make a return appearance. There's always next year.