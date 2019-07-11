2019 Redskins in Richmond: Cornerbacks

CURRENT STATE OF THE UNIT:

Last year, the Redskins' cornerback group was shaken up after losing Kendall Fuller in a trade that brought quarterback Alex Smith to Washington, but this year is different. Losing no starters from last season, the cornerbacks group remains steady.

"We have some ballhawks, man," Norman said in June. "We really do. When you bring in a guy like [Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie], it's crazy what he can do in his career. You've got [Adonis Alexander], Fabian [Moreau]. We've got the new rookie: seventh round guy, [Jimmy] Moreland, who's been playing really well up to this point. We've got a lot of fresh [players] that are back in the secondary and we're just going to try to — not even try, we're going to bring it all together with Coach Ray Horton, who's a phenomenal coach."