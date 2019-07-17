2019 Redskins in Richmond: Special Teams

With training camp set to begin July 25, Redskins.com is previewing the current state of the team's roster, continuing with the special teams.

The Redskins bring back two long snappers while returning kicker Dustin Hopkins and punter Tress Way from last season.

ROSTER SUBTRACTIONS:

-- None

KEY ADDITION(S):

-- None

CURRENT STATE OF THE UNIT:

Following Nick Sundberg's back injury last December, the Redskins brought in long snapper Andrew East, who played the remainder of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles.

East has jumped between teams but didn't see NFL game action until he started with the Redskins. The 27-year-old began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs before spending time with the Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders, Los Angeles Rams and Jaguars. He signed on with the Memphis Express in the Alliance of American Football prior to the Redskins adding him.