2019 Redskins in Richmond: Special Teams

With training camp set to begin July 25, Redskins.com is previewing the current state of the team's roster, continuing with the special teams.
The Redskins bring back two long snappers while returning kicker Dustin Hopkins and punter Tress Way from last season.
ROSTER SUBTRACTIONS:
-- None
KEY ADDITION(S):
-- None
CURRENT STATE OF THE UNIT:
Following Nick Sundberg's back injury last December, the Redskins brought in long snapper Andrew East, who played the remainder of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles.
East has jumped between teams but didn't see NFL game action until he started with the Redskins. The 27-year-old began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs before spending time with the Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders, Los Angeles Rams and Jaguars. He signed on with the Memphis Express in the Alliance of American Football prior to the Redskins adding him.
The Redskins are likely to retain just one long snapper. Sundberg has been with the team since 2010, playing in 120 games. He's been rehabbing from his back injury during offseason training.
Way and Hopkins are also tenured Redskins. Hopkins joined the team in 2015 after stints with the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints. Since then, he's notched a field goal percentage of 85.3 and 202 touchbacks. Last season, Hopkins hit a career-long field goal of 56 yards against the Carolina Panthers.
Way entered the NFL in 2013 with the Chicago Bears before joining the Redskins in 2014. Since then, he has amounted 132 punts inside the 20-yard line and accumulated 16,467 punting yards. His average punt distance since starting with the Redskins is 46 yards.
In his five seasons with Washington, Way has allowed one blocked punt. Last season, he didn't permit a touchback.
"That was impressive," special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor said on Redskins Nation. "Being a lefty, he can put some of that voodoo spin on [the ball], which looks a little different to the returners."
WHAT TO WATCH:
Sundberg, an experienced veteran, will compete with East, a recent contributor, for the long snapper position. East is four years younger than his counterpart but has played in just three NFL games. Sundberg, meanwhile, has held the Redskins' starting role for nine years.