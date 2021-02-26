2021 Fan Honors: Burgundy & Gold Globes Recap

With over 4,900 votes and nearly 900 submissions, here are the winners of the Burgundy & Gold Globes.
Best Fan Podcast (closest category)
WINNER: Burgundy Zone
Best Player Follow
WINNER: Antonio Gibson
Best Fan Graphic Designer
WINNER: Washington Football Dispatch
Best Fan Follow/Most Hype Fan
- Washington Road Warrior
- Hog Farmer Chris Bryant
- Carol Brown
- Rev T
WINNER: Hog Farmer Chris Bryant
Most Viral Moment
- Head coach Ron Rivera ringing the bell after his final cancer treatment
- Washington's primetime win at then-undefeated Pittsburgh
- Taylor Heinicke's playoff touchdown run vs. the Buccaneers
- Alex Smith's miraculous comeback
WINNER: Head coach Ron Rivera ringing the bell after his final cancer treatment
Best Highlight Video
WINNER: Sean Taylor hype video by TJ Productions on Instagram
Best Home Tailgate
WINNER: Hog Farmer Chris Bryant (second win)