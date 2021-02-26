News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

2021 Fan Honors: Burgundy & Gold Globes Recap

Feb 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

awards

With over 4,900 votes and nearly 900 submissions, here are the winners of the Burgundy & Gold Globes.

Best Fan Podcast (closest category)

WINNER: Burgundy Zone

Best Player Follow

WINNER: Antonio Gibson

gibson

Best Fan Graphic Designer

WINNER: Washington Football Dispatch

Best Fan Follow/Most Hype Fan

WINNER: Hog Farmer Chris Bryant

Most Viral Moment

  • Head coach Ron Rivera ringing the bell after his final cancer treatment
  • Washington's primetime win at then-undefeated Pittsburgh
  • Taylor Heinicke's playoff touchdown run vs. the Buccaneers
  • Alex Smith's miraculous comeback

WINNER: Head coach Ron Rivera ringing the bell after his final cancer treatment

Best Highlight Video

WINNER: Sean Taylor hype video by TJ Productions on Instagram

Best Home Tailgate

WINNER: Hog Farmer Chris Bryant (second win)

Related Content

news

Washington 2021 Position Reset: Safety

Seventh-round rookie Kamren Curl headlined a group that excelled despite dealing with injuries throughout the season.
news

Here's What Santana Moss And Fred Smoot Want Washington To Do At Receiver In The Draft

Smoot and Moss would like to see Washington draft a receiver to elevate the position, but a player like that could be available deeper in the draft.
news

Wake Up Washington 2/26: Assessing the Offensive Line Ahead Of Free Agency 

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
news

Medliminal And Washington Football Team Black Engagement Network Team Up to Support Social Justice Initiatives

Medliminal and the Washington pledged support to a nonprofit 501 (c)3 charitable organization that helps those who are the most vulnerable in our society through five social justice initiatives identified by the team's Black Engagement Network.
Advertising