Pro Day Watch 1.0: Rashawn Slater Leads First Round Of Prospects To Participate In New Combine Format

Here are some other player to keep an eye on throughout the week:

Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

Regarded as the No. 9 offensive tackle by The Draft Network, Clemson's Jackson Carman is one of the bigger prospects, coming in at 345 pounds. Carman played about 2,000 snaps and started 27 games for Clemson, so he has plenty of experience. He has solid athleticism, but his size might force him to move inside to guard or center.

Jonathan Marshall, DT, Arkansas

Jonathan Marshall's production jumped up significantly in 2020 with 35 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a pass breakup, and he was handsomely rewarded for his efforts with All-SEC second-team honors. Marshall had 29 pressures last season, which led all SEC interior defensive linemen, and had the second-highest overall PFF grade for his position. Marshall only started one season at Arkansas, but a strong pro day could grab scouts' attention.

Rachad Wildgoose, CB, Wisconsin

Rachad Wildgoose got injured two games into the season and subsequently decided to opt out in favor of declaring for the draft, but his career stats with the Badgers are certainly impressive. He was targeted 57 times over the past two seasons and allowed a 40.4 completion percentage. Wildgoose also had 15 pass breakups to go with 57 tackles, and while he is projected to be a late-round pick, he could provide quality depth in his rookie season.

Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas

Joseph Ossai is seen by many as one of the best edge rushers to come out of the Big 12 this year with 24 starts under his belt. He has used his natural athletic ability to force five fumbles, three of which came in 2020. Ossai had 10.0 sacks, 144 tackles and a pair of interceptions over the past two seasons, so it is clear he has the versatility needed to excel at the professional level.

