After Getting Its Guy In Round 1, Washington Looks Ahead To A Momentous Night 2

General Manager Martin Mayhew does not concern himself with the annual hoopla of the NFL Draft.

Ahead of the 2021 spectacle, Mayhew, in conjunction with head coach Ron Rivera and the rest of the Washington Football Team's revamped front office, came up with a list of "attractive" prospects, regardless of position, they thought would be available when the team picked 19th overall. Linebacker Jamin Davis was at the "very top" of that group, so Washington grabbed him with its first-round pick.

"He's what you look for in a football player," Rivera said.

With one of its favorite prospects bound for the nation's capital, Washington's brass is now preparing for a momentous Day 2 that includes the 51st overall pick and two third-round selections. Its three draft picks Friday night are the most since 2014, and the team has a plan to optimize that capital.