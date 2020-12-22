Brandon Scherff, Chase Young Named To 2021 Pro Bowl

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The National Football League announced Monday night that guard Brandon Scherff and defensive end Chase Young have been selected to the 2021 Pro Bowl.

Including two selections last season, Washington has now produced at least two Pro Bowl players in five consecutive seasons for the first time since the 2009-14 campaigns.

EA SPORTS and the NFL will create a week-long series of matchups featuring celebrities, NFL Legends, current players, and streamers playing as the official Pro Bowl rosters in Madden NFL 21. These matchups will culminate in an action-packed virtual Pro Bowl game played with 2021 Pro Bowl players facing off within Madden NFL 21.

Scherff was selected as the starting guard for the NFC. His selection is the fourth of his career (2016-17; 2019-20). Scherff joins Trent Williams, Chris Samuels, Len Hauss, Joe Jacoby and Russ Grimm as the only Washington offensive linemen to be selected to the Pro Bowl four-plus times.

Young becomes the eighth rookie in Washington history to be named to a Pro Bowl and the first since quarterback Robert Griffin III in 2012. He becomes the first defensive rookie since linebacker Brian Orakpo in 2009. Young is the third defensive rookie in franchise history to be named to a Pro Bowl joining Orakpo and Pro Football Hall of Famer Paul Krause.

Young is the youngest player in Washington history to be selected to the Pro Bowl at 21-years old.

Through Week 15, Young has tallied 5.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, three passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

His 5.5 sacks are the most amongst rookies. His three forced fumbles are the second-most by a rookie in franchise history behind teammate Ryan Kerrigan's four in 2011. His eight tackles for loss are also tied for the most among rookie defenders.