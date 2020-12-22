News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Brandon Scherff, Chase Young Named To 2021 Pro Bowl

Dec 21, 2020 at 07:00 PM
Image from iOS (77)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The National Football League announced Monday night that guard Brandon Scherff and defensive end Chase Young have been selected to the 2021 Pro Bowl. 

Including two selections last season, Washington has now produced at least two Pro Bowl players in five consecutive seasons for the first time since the 2009-14 campaigns.

EA SPORTS and the NFL will create a week-long series of matchups featuring celebrities, NFL Legends, current players, and streamers playing as the official Pro Bowl rosters in Madden NFL 21. These matchups will culminate in an action-packed virtual Pro Bowl game played with 2021 Pro Bowl players facing off within Madden NFL 21.

Scherff was selected as the starting guard for the NFC. His selection is the fourth of his career (2016-17; 2019-20). Scherff joins Trent Williams, Chris Samuels, Len Hauss, Joe Jacoby and Russ Grimm as the only Washington offensive linemen to be selected to the Pro Bowl four-plus times. 

Young becomes the eighth rookie in Washington history to be named to a Pro Bowl and the first since quarterback Robert Griffin III in 2012. He becomes the first defensive rookie since linebacker Brian Orakpo in 2009. Young is the third defensive rookie in franchise history to be named to a Pro Bowl joining Orakpo and Pro Football Hall of Famer Paul Krause.

Young is the youngest player in Washington history to be selected to the Pro Bowl at 21-years old. 

Through Week 15, Young has tallied 5.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, three passes defensed and a fumble recovery. 

His 5.5 sacks are the most amongst rookies. His three forced fumbles are the second-most by a rookie in franchise history behind teammate Ryan Kerrigan's four in 2011. His eight tackles for loss are also tied for the most among rookie defenders.   

In Week 15 against San Francisco, Young became the first rookie in NFL history and third player overall to record a sack, two passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a fumble return touchdown since the stats were first recorded in 1999.

Related Content

news

Washington Signs LB Mychal Kendricks Off Seahawks' Practice Squad, Places LB Shaun Dion Hamilton On Injured Reserve

The team announced the following roster moves Monday.
news

Washington-Seahawks Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 20-15 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Seahawks Inactives, Week 15

The Washington Football Team has announced seven players as inactive for its 2020 Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Washington Signs QB Taylor Heinicke From Practice Squad, Releases WR Jeff Badet

The team announced the following roster moves Saturday.
news

Washington Places S Deshazor Everett On Injured Reserve; Signs RB Lamar Miller

Washington announced the following roster moves Thursday.
news

Washington-49ers Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 23-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

President Jason Wright Receives 'Best Hire Of 2020' Recognition In Street & Smith's Sports Business Journal 'Year-End Awards' Issue 

Wright – a former NFL running back and NFLPA player representative – stepped into the role in August after eight years at global consulting firm, McKinsey & Company
news

Washington Football Team Vs. 49ers Inactives, Week 14

The Washington Football Team has announced six players as inactive for its 2020 Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers
news

Washington Makes Multiple Roster Moves

The team announced the following roster moves Saturday.
news

Jonathan Allen Named Washington Football Team's Nominee For Walter Payton NFL Man Of The Year Award Presented By Nationwide

Considered the league's most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.
news

Washington Places TE Temarrick Hemingway On Injured Reserve, Promotes TE Marcus Baugh From Practice Squad

The team announced the following roster moves Wednesday.

Advertising