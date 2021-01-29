5 Players To Watch In The 2021 Senior Bowl

(The players listed are based on the opinion of Washingtonfootball.com staff writer Zach Selby. The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.)

It has only been a week since general manager Martin Mayhew and executive vice president of football/player personnel Marty Hurney joined the Washington Football Team, but they are already working on improving the roster.

Both Mayhew and Hurney are at the 2021 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, evaluating some of the top senior college football players in the country. It is the first time teams are able to get an up-close look at prospects, Hurney said, with the coronavirus pandemic limiting most access. Players have been practicing for the past few days, and so far both executives are impressed with what they have seen.

"It's one of the most important things that we plan on doing this entire season," Mayhew told Senior Vice President of Media and Content Julie Donaldson on Tuesday. "And we're off to a good start. Really good practices today from both teams. A lot of promising, young talent out there."

Washington performed beyond most people's expectations in 2020 by more than doubling its win total from 2019 and winning the NFC East. Head coach Ron Rivera is excited about what the team can accomplish in 2021, but it will need to address some areas of need at crucial positions.

That is why Mayhew and Hurney's trip to Alabama is so important; the information they bring back to Rivera will provide an initial scouting report for Washington's draft plans. Here are five players for Washington fans to watch this weekend.