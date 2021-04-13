News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 7

Apr 13, 2021 at 04:20 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

_The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team. _

The 2020 NFL Draft is inching closer every day, and the revamped front office will soon have its opportunity to improve the team's roster with eight new players.

In preparation for the three-day event, which begins Thursday, April 29, Washingtonfootball.com is breaking down the team's picks in each round with prospects fans should look out for. See all of Washington's picks, HERE.

We start with Round 7, and since the team has two selections (244th and 246th overall), here are 10 prospects it could target:

Rakeem Boyd, RB, Arkansas

Remember that seventh-round pick from Arkansas a year ago? (Hint: It was safety Kamren Curl.) He turned out to be one of the best defensive rookies in the NFL, so why not dip back into Razorback well for another backend selection? Washington does not need a running back, but it's still valuable to have depth at the position. Boyd (5-foot-11, 213 pounds) starred on Netflix's "Last Chance U" while at community college before transferring to Arkansas, where he carried the ball 389 times for 2,176 yards (5.6 per attempt) and 13 touchdowns.

Riley Cole, LB, South Alabama

Cole (6-foot-2, 242 pounds) overcame multiple major knee injuries to have by far his best collegiate season as a weakside linebacker. In 10 games, he set career highs with 96 total tackles, 54 solo tackles, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Cole, a three-year starter, has the skillset, work ethic and mental fortitude to emerge as a reliable special teams player while continuing to develop as a linebacker.

Larnel Coleman, T, Massachusetts

A former basketball player and defensive lineman, Coleman (6-foot-6, 206 pounds) transitioned to the offensive line during his redshirt freshman season at Massachusetts and ended up starting his final three seasons for the Minutemen. Coleman is still raw in several areas, according to The Athletic's Dane Brugler, but he has the size and athleticism to develop into an NFL-caliber tackle on either side of the formation.

Related Links

Jonathon Cooper, EDGE, Ohio State

A year after selecting Chase Young second overall, Washington could benefit from taking his former college teammate with one of the last picks of this year's draft. Cooper (6-foot-3, 253 pounds) is a two-time captain who started every game he played in over the past three seasons. He is not the most athletic but brings physicality, a tireless work ethic and leadership -- all of which are qualities defensive line coach Sam Mills III would welcome to his position group.

Tony Fields II, LB, West Virginia

Fields made plays all over the field in his three seasons at Arizona and during his final campaign with West Virginia. He recorded at least 88 total tackles each year to go along with 21.0 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and three interceptions. Fields' 6-foot, 220-pound frame works against him, but he has been able to overcome that with his instincts, aggressiveness and intelligence from the middle of the defense.

Kylen Granson, TE, SMU

Having recently released 2020 college free agent Thaddeus Moss, Washington may be looking for a Day 3 option at tight end. Granson, a two-time All-American Athletic Conference selection, does not profile as a No. 1 tight end, but his athleticism and wide receiver-like skillset make him an intriguing pass-catcher who could work out of different positions in two tight end sets. Granson (6-foot-2, 241 pounds) hauled in an average of 39 passes for 628.5 yards and seven scores in two seasons with the Mustangs.

Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia

A former five-star recruit, LeCounte (5-foot-11, 196 pounds) quickly established himself as one of Georgia's leaders and standout defenders. As a sophomore, he led the team with 74 tackles. A year later, he paced the Bulldogs with four interceptions. He has a tendency to be over aggressive and inconsistent play, but his upside makes him a worthwhile choice in the seventh round.

PHOTOS: Washington 2021 Mock Draft Madness

A photo compilation of various league experts' predictions about what Washington will do with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith scores a touchdown past Ohio State safety Josh Proctor during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
1 / 22
DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith scores a touchdown past Ohio State safety Josh Proctor during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney (1) runs for a touchdown after a catch during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
2 / 22
Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney (1) runs for a touchdown after a catch during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones passes against Ohio State during the second half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
3 / 22
Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones passes against Ohio State during the second half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance passes against Central Arkansas in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Fargo, N.D. North Dakota State won 39-28. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
4 / 22
Trey Lance, QB, NDSU

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance passes against Central Arkansas in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Fargo, N.D. North Dakota State won 39-28. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) rushes North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
5 / 22
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) rushes North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore is tackled by South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)
6 / 22
Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore is tackled by South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

Bruce Newman/©Bruce Newman
Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker, top, celebrates a touchdown with Christian Darrisaw in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Boston College in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)
7 / 22
Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker, top, celebrates a touchdown with Christian Darrisaw in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Boston College in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

Matt Gentry | The Roanoke Times
Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs for yardage during an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Moore was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team offense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
8 / 22
Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs for yardage during an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Moore was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team offense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2020
Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman runs a route against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
9 / 22
Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman runs a route against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2) knocks away the pass intended for Mississippi wide receiver Floyd Allen (11) during the first half of their NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
10 / 22
Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2) knocks away the pass intended for Mississippi wide receiver Floyd Allen (11) during the first half of their NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright {2018} The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) holds off Vanderbilt safety Dashaun Jerkins (33) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Purdue defeated Vanderbilt 42-24. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
11 / 22
Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) holds off Vanderbilt safety Dashaun Jerkins (33) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Purdue defeated Vanderbilt 42-24. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia Tech quarterback James Graham (4) is tackled by Georgia defensive back Tyson Campbell (3) after a catch in the second half an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 45-21. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
12 / 22
Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

Georgia Tech quarterback James Graham (4) is tackled by Georgia defensive back Tyson Campbell (3) after a catch in the second half an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 45-21. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TCU safeties Trevon Moehrig (7) and La'Kendrick Van Zandt (20) tackle Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar (88) during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
13 / 22
Trevon Moehrig-Woodard, S, TCU

TCU safeties Trevon Moehrig (7) and La'Kendrick Van Zandt (20) tackle Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar (88) during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (11) tackles Rutgers tight end Johnathan Lewis (11) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, in State College, Pa. Parsons was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Parsons and Oregon tackle Penei Sewell are among 11 players selected who are not slated to play this fall. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)
14 / 22
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (11) tackles Rutgers tight end Johnathan Lewis (11) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, in State College, Pa. Parsons was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Parsons and Oregon tackle Penei Sewell are among 11 players selected who are not slated to play this fall. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Southern California offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) in the second half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. Southern California won 34-30. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
15 / 22
Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC

Southern California offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) in the second half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. Southern California won 34-30. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) pulls in a pass over Mississippi defensive back A.J. Finley (21) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Alabama won 63-48. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
16 / 22
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) pulls in a pass over Mississippi defensive back A.J. Finley (21) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Alabama won 63-48. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2020. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NCAA football game in Tampa, Fla., in this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo. Zaven Collins is a small-town player with big-time talent. He was overlooked after a stellar high school career in Hominy, Okla., a town with about 3,500 people. He's got the nation's attention now -- the 6-foot-4, 260-pound linebacker is a finalist for the Butkus and Nagurski Awards. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)
17 / 22
Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

FILE - Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NCAA football game in Tampa, Fla., in this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo. Zaven Collins is a small-town player with big-time talent. He was overlooked after a stellar high school career in Hominy, Okla., a town with about 3,500 people. He's got the nation's attention now -- the 6-foot-4, 260-pound linebacker is a finalist for the Butkus and Nagurski Awards. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)

Mark LoMoglio/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma State offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (73) during an NCAA college football game against Texas in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
18 / 22
Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (73) during an NCAA college football game against Texas in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) runs a play against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
19 / 22
Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama

Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) runs a play against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (73) plays against Michigan State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
20 / 22
Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (73) plays against Michigan State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
21 / 22
Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

LSU receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis, top, tackles Mississippi wide receiver Demarcus Gregory (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
22 / 22
Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis, top, tackles Mississippi wide receiver Demarcus Gregory (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Bryan Mills, CB, North Carolina Central

Two years ago, Washington drafted an FCS cornerback in the seventh round who immediately contributed. Could Mills (6-foot-1, 174 pounds) be the next Jimmy Moreland? Mills has much less experience than Moreland -- he played two seasons at junior college before committing to North Carolina Central -- but perhaps greater potential considering his frame, natural athleticism and flashes of excellence. (Mills was named a second-team All-American in his lone season with the Eagles.) Mills opted out of the 2020 season, but a strong Senior Bowl put him on the radar of teams looking for a development corner with upside.

William Sherman, OL, Colorado

Sherman (6-foot-3, 304 pounds) split his time at left and right tackle at Colorado, but The Athletic's Dane Brugler projects him as a "tackle-to-guard projection with some upside at center." A rookie with the potential to play all five offensive line positions? That's the kind of versatility head coach Ron Rivera covets.

Mike Strachan, WR, Charleston

Having played just two full seasons at Division II Charleston -- he opted out of the 2021 spring campaign after the fall season was cancelled -- Strachan will experience a steep learning curve towards becoming an NFL wide receiver. That said, he has the physical traits to compete. The 6-foot-5, 226-pound Strachan used his size and track star speed to combine for 126 receptions, 2,326 yards and a whopping 27 touchdowns during his past two seasons, including 19 scores as a redshirt junior in 2019.

