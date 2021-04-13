2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 7

Jonathon Cooper, EDGE, Ohio State

A year after selecting Chase Young second overall, Washington could benefit from taking his former college teammate with one of the last picks of this year's draft. Cooper (6-foot-3, 253 pounds) is a two-time captain who started every game he played in over the past three seasons. He is not the most athletic but brings physicality, a tireless work ethic and leadership -- all of which are qualities defensive line coach Sam Mills III would welcome to his position group.

Tony Fields II, LB, West Virginia

Fields made plays all over the field in his three seasons at Arizona and during his final campaign with West Virginia. He recorded at least 88 total tackles each year to go along with 21.0 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and three interceptions. Fields' 6-foot, 220-pound frame works against him, but he has been able to overcome that with his instincts, aggressiveness and intelligence from the middle of the defense.

Kylen Granson, TE, SMU

Having recently released 2020 college free agent Thaddeus Moss, Washington may be looking for a Day 3 option at tight end. Granson, a two-time All-American Athletic Conference selection, does not profile as a No. 1 tight end, but his athleticism and wide receiver-like skillset make him an intriguing pass-catcher who could work out of different positions in two tight end sets. Granson (6-foot-2, 241 pounds) hauled in an average of 39 passes for 628.5 yards and seven scores in two seasons with the Mustangs.

Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia