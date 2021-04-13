2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 7

_The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team. _
The 2020 NFL Draft is inching closer every day, and the revamped front office will soon have its opportunity to improve the team's roster with eight new players.
In preparation for the three-day event, which begins Thursday, April 29, Washingtonfootball.com is breaking down the team's picks in each round with prospects fans should look out for. See all of Washington's picks, HERE.
We start with Round 7, and since the team has two selections (244th and 246th overall), here are 10 prospects it could target:
Rakeem Boyd, RB, Arkansas
Remember that seventh-round pick from Arkansas a year ago? (Hint: It was safety Kamren Curl.) He turned out to be one of the best defensive rookies in the NFL, so why not dip back into Razorback well for another backend selection? Washington does not need a running back, but it's still valuable to have depth at the position. Boyd (5-foot-11, 213 pounds) starred on Netflix's "Last Chance U" while at community college before transferring to Arkansas, where he carried the ball 389 times for 2,176 yards (5.6 per attempt) and 13 touchdowns.
Riley Cole, LB, South Alabama
Cole (6-foot-2, 242 pounds) overcame multiple major knee injuries to have by far his best collegiate season as a weakside linebacker. In 10 games, he set career highs with 96 total tackles, 54 solo tackles, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Cole, a three-year starter, has the skillset, work ethic and mental fortitude to emerge as a reliable special teams player while continuing to develop as a linebacker.
Larnel Coleman, T, Massachusetts
A former basketball player and defensive lineman, Coleman (6-foot-6, 206 pounds) transitioned to the offensive line during his redshirt freshman season at Massachusetts and ended up starting his final three seasons for the Minutemen. Coleman is still raw in several areas, according to The Athletic's Dane Brugler, but he has the size and athleticism to develop into an NFL-caliber tackle on either side of the formation.
Jonathon Cooper, EDGE, Ohio State
A year after selecting Chase Young second overall, Washington could benefit from taking his former college teammate with one of the last picks of this year's draft. Cooper (6-foot-3, 253 pounds) is a two-time captain who started every game he played in over the past three seasons. He is not the most athletic but brings physicality, a tireless work ethic and leadership -- all of which are qualities defensive line coach Sam Mills III would welcome to his position group.
Tony Fields II, LB, West Virginia
Fields made plays all over the field in his three seasons at Arizona and during his final campaign with West Virginia. He recorded at least 88 total tackles each year to go along with 21.0 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and three interceptions. Fields' 6-foot, 220-pound frame works against him, but he has been able to overcome that with his instincts, aggressiveness and intelligence from the middle of the defense.
Kylen Granson, TE, SMU
Having recently released 2020 college free agent Thaddeus Moss, Washington may be looking for a Day 3 option at tight end. Granson, a two-time All-American Athletic Conference selection, does not profile as a No. 1 tight end, but his athleticism and wide receiver-like skillset make him an intriguing pass-catcher who could work out of different positions in two tight end sets. Granson (6-foot-2, 241 pounds) hauled in an average of 39 passes for 628.5 yards and seven scores in two seasons with the Mustangs.
Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia
A former five-star recruit, LeCounte (5-foot-11, 196 pounds) quickly established himself as one of Georgia's leaders and standout defenders. As a sophomore, he led the team with 74 tackles. A year later, he paced the Bulldogs with four interceptions. He has a tendency to be over aggressive and inconsistent play, but his upside makes him a worthwhile choice in the seventh round.
Bryan Mills, CB, North Carolina Central
Two years ago, Washington drafted an FCS cornerback in the seventh round who immediately contributed. Could Mills (6-foot-1, 174 pounds) be the next Jimmy Moreland? Mills has much less experience than Moreland -- he played two seasons at junior college before committing to North Carolina Central -- but perhaps greater potential considering his frame, natural athleticism and flashes of excellence. (Mills was named a second-team All-American in his lone season with the Eagles.) Mills opted out of the 2020 season, but a strong Senior Bowl put him on the radar of teams looking for a development corner with upside.
William Sherman, OL, Colorado
Sherman (6-foot-3, 304 pounds) split his time at left and right tackle at Colorado, but The Athletic's Dane Brugler projects him as a "tackle-to-guard projection with some upside at center." A rookie with the potential to play all five offensive line positions? That's the kind of versatility head coach Ron Rivera covets.
Mike Strachan, WR, Charleston
Having played just two full seasons at Division II Charleston -- he opted out of the 2021 spring campaign after the fall season was cancelled -- Strachan will experience a steep learning curve towards becoming an NFL wide receiver. That said, he has the physical traits to compete. The 6-foot-5, 226-pound Strachan used his size and track star speed to combine for 126 receptions, 2,326 yards and a whopping 27 touchdowns during his past two seasons, including 19 scores as a redshirt junior in 2019.