2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 4

In addition to immediately having one of the best names on Washington's roster, Atwell (5-foot-9, 155 pounds) would give Scott Turner's offense a "home-run hitter" whenever he has the ball in his hands. The two-time All-ACC selection averaged 16.5 yards per reception at Louisville and found the end zone 21 times. Atwell's frame does not traditionally translate to the NFL, but it can be done, evident by 2019 first-round pick Marquise Brown leading the Baltimore Ravens in receptions, yards and touchdowns last season. He would also be the third receiver on Washington's roster to run a sub-4.40-second 40-yard dash time -- making the unit one of the fastest in the league.

A three-sport star in high school -- he earned All-State honors in football and basketball -- Brown (6-foot-8, 311 pounds) has the size, athleticism and instincts to develop into a reliable right tackle behind Morgan Moses. He started 32 games there during his collegiate career and would have added to that number if not for the FCS season being moved to the spring due to COVID-19. Brown decided to opt out and focus on the 2021 NFL Draft, where he'll likely be a fringe Day 2 prospect. The level of competition will likely result in a steep learning curve for Brown, but with time, he has the tools to become a contributor.