2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 1

Parsons is another player who opted out of the 2020 season, but one could argue he did enough in the previous two to prove he is one of the best linebacker prospects available. He can tackle -- he had a combined 191 stops for the Nittany Lions -- provide solid coverage and rush the quarterback. And any player carrying the football needed to be concerned about Parsons' ability to force turnovers. He is tied for seventh all-time at Penn State with six forced fumbles. Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew did say not having updated film on players can be a challenge, but Parsons has already convinced many that he can be a Day 1 starter for any team based on what he accomplished in just two seasons.

There are some who believe Moehrig could fall to the second round, but take a look at how he performed for the Horned Frogs, and it is obvious the former four-star prospect has first-round talent. For starters, he beat out Surtain for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the best defensive back in college football, and was named to seven All-American teams. Next, he used his 6-foot-2, 202-pound frame to hold his own against slot and outside receivers. He also recorded 109 tackles in his last two seasons, showing that he isn't solely focused on providing lockdown coverage. Analysts like Casserly like his instincts and hand-eye coordination, and while he is not as highly regarded as Surtain in mock drafts, he could be available late in the first round for a team looking to add a versatile safety.

