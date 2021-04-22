2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 3

The 2020 season was not Wallace's best, but then again, it would be hard for many to duplicate what he did in 2018 with 86 receptions for 1,491 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award that year, given out to the nation's most outstanding receiver, but was beaten out by former Alabama wideout Jerry Jeudy.

There is no denying that Mills is seen as a project by many analysts, but there are plenty of tools to work with in his game. He doesn't have as much experience as other signal-callers in his class, but he did complete nearly 66% of his passes in two seasons as a starter. He is not the most mobile player, and yet he had three rushing touchdowns in 2020. And there are moments, like when he threw for 327 yards against Colorado, that show he can put his traits to good use. He is not the polished product that other quarterbacks are this year, but with the proper tutelage from veterans like Ryan Fitzpatrick, he could develop into a starter in later seasons.