2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 2

The 2020 NFL Draft is inching closer every day, and the revamped front office will soon have its opportunity to improve the team's roster with eight new players.
In preparation for the three-day event, which begins Thursday, April 29, Washingtonfootball.com is breaking down the team's picks in each round with prospects fans should look out for. (See all of Washington's picks, HERE.)
Here are the rounds we have covered so far:
Next up is the second round, where Washington picks 51st overall. Here are 10 prospects it could target:
Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
There is a chance Washington addresses linebacker in the first round, but if the team looks elsewhere, Bolton (5-foot-11, 237 pounds) could be available when it's back on the clock. A two-time first-team All-SEC performer, Bolton projects as the "WILL" linebacker in Jack Del Rio's defense due to his physicality, vision and instincts in the run game, and he used those traits to lead the Tigers in tackles for two straight seasons and compile 16.5 tackles for loss. Bolton's coverage skills need work, but he showed improvement in this area by breaking up 15 combined passes between 2019 and 2020.
Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
After a decorated career at North Dakota State -- he was a two-time FCS first-team All-American -- Cox took his talents to the SEC and did not miss a beat playing in the middle of LSU's defense. At 6-foot-3 and 232 pounds, Cox did a little bit of everything for the Tigers, racking up 58 tackles (6.5 for loss) to go along with eight pass breakups, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and a sack. He also served as a team captain. Cox's athleticism and spacial awareness make him an ideal "SAM" linebacker for Washington's defense while he improves his run fits and tackling near the line of scrimmage.
Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
Eichenberg worked alongside a pair of first-team All-Pros in Ronnie Stanley and Quenton Nelson at Notre Dame, so he knows what it takes to have success at the NFL level. Eichenberg (6-foot-6, 306 pounds) was a three-year starting left tackle for the Fighting Irish, but he could be asked to move to the right side or to guard since he's a better run blocker than pass protector at this point in his career. That said, he has the technique and intelligence to develop into a consistent contributor. It's more a matter of where coaches believe he fits best.
Richie Grant, S, UCF
While Washington has three-time Pro Bowler Landon Collins and up-and-comer Kam Curl, both players have primarily played strong safety in their NFL careers. Grant could be the answer to immediately play alongside one of them thanks to his range and ball-hawking abilities. (He gained that in high school as a wide receiver.) Grant ended up starting 33 games over the past three seasons, causing 15 turnovers (10 interceptions and five forced fumbles) while averaging 86 tackles per year. He has continued to climb up draft boards during the last few months, especially after winning the top safety award for the American team at the Senior Bowl.
Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama
Positional flexibility is the main draw with Leatherwood, who stands at 6-foot-5 and 312 pounds. His first 15 starts at Alabama came at right guard before transitioning to left tackle the past two seasons and winning a bevy of awards -- unanimous first-team All-American, Outland Trophy winner (best interior lineman), etc. -- in 2020. What he lacks in explosiveness, he makes up for in strength, patience and technical precision, all of which make him a desirable protector at the next level.
Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
Marshall (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) is a first-round talent who could slip into Day 2 based on some reported medical concerns. (He has dealt with foot and leg injuries dating back to high school.) When Marshall has been healthy, he's proven to be an explosive playmaker (15.0 yards per catch for his career) with a knack for finding the end zone (23 touchdowns). And he accomplished part of those feats while having to compete for targets with Justin Jefferson, a second-team All-Pro in 2020 as a rookie, and Ja'Marr Chase, who is seen as the No. 1 wide receiver in this draft class. Marshall can play inside or outside and stretch the field from either spot, making him an ideal target for new Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein compared Moore to seven-time Pro Bowler Antonio Brown, which is basically all anyone needs to know about the 5-foot-9, 178-pound prospect out of Ole Miss. Moore was almost impossible to stop in 2020, leading the nation in receptions (10.8) and receiving yards (149.1) while setting the school record with 86 catches. He could be difficult for NFL secondaries as well, as his toughness, smooth route running and decisiveness after the catch should make for a reliable option in the slot.
Dillon Radunz, OL, North Dakota State
Just because Radunz went to an FCS school does not mean he cannot develop into a consistent starter in the NFL. Radunz (6-foot-4, 301 pounds) made 32 starts at left tackle for powerhouse North Dakota State, about half of which were protecting the blindside of top 10 quarterback prospect Trey Lance. And when Radunz competed against Power 5 competition at the Senior Bowl, he flourished by earning the Practice Player of the Week Award. Radunz projects as either a guard or tackle at the next level.
Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
Stokes (6-foot-1, 194 pounds) was widely regarded as the fastest cornerback in college football last season, and he backed up that claim by running the 40-yard dash in a blazing 4.29 seconds at his Pro Day. That speed helped Stokes earn first-team All-SEC honors in 2020, but it certainly was not the only reason. The 6-foot-1 defensive back broke up four passes and hauled in four interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. Stokes played inside and outside for the Bulldogs, and he has the desirable traits to play both in the NFL.
Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
Trask backed up current Miami (Fla.) quarterback D'Eriq King at Manvel High School in Texas. He then redshirted at Florida in 2016, saw no action in 2017 because of a foot injury and played behind Feleipe Franks in 2018. But once Franks went down with an injury early in 2019, Trask grabbed the starting job and never came close to letting it go, completing nearly 68% of his passes for 7,386 yards, 69 touchdowns and 15 interceptions over the past two seasons. A 2020 Heisman Trophy finalist, Trask has the ideal size (6-foot-5, 236 pounds) to stand strong in the pocket and a strong enough arm to spray the ball accurately around the field when mechanically sound. The questions are whether Trask can be consistent enough with his mechanics and if he can overcome his below-average mobility.