2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 2

Trask backed up current Miami (Fla.) quarterback D'Eriq King at Manvel High School in Texas. He then redshirted at Florida in 2016, saw no action in 2017 because of a foot injury and played behind Feleipe Franks in 2018. But once Franks went down with an injury early in 2019, Trask grabbed the starting job and never came close to letting it go, completing nearly 68% of his passes for 7,386 yards, 69 touchdowns and 15 interceptions over the past two seasons. A 2020 Heisman Trophy finalist, Trask has the ideal size (6-foot-5, 236 pounds) to stand strong in the pocket and a strong enough arm to spray the ball accurately around the field when mechanically sound. The questions are whether Trask can be consistent enough with his mechanics and if he can overcome his below-average mobility.