2021 Washington Free Agency Journal

QB Taylor Heinicke

Heinicke earned a new contract for the way he prepared and performed since joining the team as it's "quarantine quarterback" for the final quarter of the regular season. Washington was Heinicke's fifth team since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2015, so he knew it was now or never to prove he still belonged in this league.

Heinicke's rise happened rapidly. He signed to the team's active roster Dec. 19, and eight days later, made his Washington debut in the fourth quarter of a Week 16 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. Facing a 20-6 deficit with about nine minutes to play, Heinicke nearly mounted a comeback with the NFC East hanging in the balance. Washington still lost by seven points, but Heinicke completed 12 of his 19 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown. He also added 22 rushing yards on three carries.