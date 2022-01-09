3 game balls after Washington's season finale win

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, running back Antonio Gibson, safety Bobby McCain and kicker Joey Slye helped lead Washington to a 22-7 win over the New York Giants in the team's season finale. Here's how they played on Sunday afternoon.

Game Ball No. 1: Terry McLaurin

It didn't take long for Washington's top wide receiver to make history. All McLaurin needed was two catches, one of which went for 30 yards that helped set Washington up for a field goal, to surpass 1,000 yards. He finished the game with a team-leading 93 yards, giving him 1,053 for the year.

It's an impressive feat for Mclaurin, who has only been in the league for three seasons. He has 3,090 yards in that span, including 27 games where he posted at least 60 yards, and for the first time in his career, he played a full season. His performance in Week 18 pushed Washington to 3-1 this season when he finished at least 90 yards.