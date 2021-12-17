3 keys for Washington to get back on track vs. Eagles

The Washington Football Team has another NFC East test and will go on the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are three keys to the matchup, presented by Van Metre.

1. Backups will likely need to step up.

Washington has several members of its team on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. As it currently stands, there are 22 players on the list, 14 of which are on defense, including quarterback Taylor Heinicke. There is a possibility that some of them could return, but it's uncertain with two days left before kickoff.

That means Washington's backups and reserve players will need to fill their spots in the meantime.

The options are certainly thin on defense, but the ones available do at least have some modicum of experience. Jeremy Reaves, for example, has started in six games and was a key piece to Washington's playoff push last year. After being cut in August and re-signing to the practice squad, Reaves is ready for his next opportunity.

"The passion, the energy, the fuel, it's always been there," Reaves said. "Now, you just get the opportunity to go do it. You just do what you've always done."

Defensive end Shaka Toney, a seventh-round rookie, is one week removed from his first start, but defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and head coach Ron Rivera have been pleased with the way Toney has progressed in limited action.