3 Keys To Washington's Preseason Preseason Finale

The Washington Football Team is wrapping up the preseason with a home matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in a "Battle of the Beltway." Here are three keys to the matchup.

1. "The starters will play what we think they need to play."

Ron Rivera didn't waste any time Thursday afternoon when asked how much Washington's starting offense and defense will play on Saturday. It could be a little; it could be a lot. Only the head coach knows for certain, and he isn't up for sharing those details.

"The starters will play what we think they need to play," Rivera said at the start of the press conference.

Fans didn't see much of the starting units against the Bengals and Patriots. Ryan Fitzpatrick has played a total of 37 snaps this month, while Chase Young has just 27. That's certainly a small sample size, although Fitzpatrick's 29-yard shot to Dyami Brown and Young's play against Cam Newton were enough to justify the excitement around the team.

The time the starters get on Saturday, no matter how much or how little, will be the most accurate look at what they could do in the regular season. Unlike the previous preseason games, Washington has spent the week formulating a game plan for the Ravens. Scott Turner and Jack Del Rio will have a script designed specifically to exploit Baltimore's weaknesses.