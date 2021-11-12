3 keys for Washington to upset the Buccaneers

3. Put pressure on Tom Brady.

Fans have heard it countless times: any team that wants to contain Tom Brady needs to put pressure on him. It's one of the most obvious statements, and a strategy that arguably the greatest quarterback of all time has worked around numerous times, but the fact remains that it's the best route for success against him.

Washington, which was inconsistent in the first quarter of the season, has been much better in recent games. The team has recorded 10 sacks in the last three contests, five of which came against the Broncos. Jonathan Allen has been the team's best statistical pass-rusher. On top of leading all interior defensive tackles with six sacks, he has the second-highest pass rush grade for his position. Aaron Donald is the only player with a higher grade.

Washington's defensive line took a hit recently, however, with Montez Sweat expected to miss extended time with a jaw injury. That means more attention will be placed on Allen as well as Chase Young. Those players will certainly need to perform at a high level, but it also provides opportunities for James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill to step up in Sweat's place.