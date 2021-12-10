3 keys for Washington pull out a win over Dallas 

The Washington Football Team is back at FedExField playing with postseason aspirations as it takes on the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys. Here are three keys to the game, presented by Van Metre.

1. Control the clock.

The Cowboys have the most productive offense in the league heading into Week 14. With Dak Prescott and Co. hanging an average of 416.3 yards per game on defenses, it's the most potent unit Washington has faced since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the start of its win streak.

As Field Yates said on "The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny" earlier this week, Washington's game plan is ball control at its finest, and that will certainly be a key piece of its strategy on Sunday.

Washington has dominated the time of possession over the last four games, averaging more than 37 minutes per game. It's already a benefit that it's keeping the ball away from teams, but what makes things even more crippling is that Washington has found ways to end those drives with points. While the offense was less successful against the Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders, it has still managed to improve its red zone scoring by more than 10%.