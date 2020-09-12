3 Keys To Washington's Success Heading Into Week 1 

Washington is just a few days away from their season and home opener against Philadelphia. Here are three keys to the game to secure a victory over the Eagles.

1. The defensive line has to rush Carson Wentz.

Washington's defensive line is one of the strongest positions on the team because of its depth. Chase Young, Ryan Kerrigan, Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Montez Sweat are expected to wreak havoc on offenses this year.

Head coach Ron Rivera said the Eagles are the "gold standard" of the NFC East heading into week 1, guard Brandon Brooks and left tackle Andre Dillard both have serious injuries, forcing the Eagles to come up with an alternative starting line.