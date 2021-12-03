3 keys for Washington to win big in the desert

The Washington Football Team is headed out to the desert as it puts its win streak on the line against the Las Vegas Raiders. Here are three keys to the game, presented by Van Metre.

1. Running backs must step up for absent J.D. McKissic.

J.D. McKissic has proven to be one of Washington's most valuable free agent acquisitions of the past two seasons. He's second on the team in receiving yards (397), targets (53) and receptions (43) this season, and he's one of the most productive pass-catching running backs alongside the New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara. On Sunday, Washington will be without its versatile playmaker.

That means the rest of Washington's running backs will have to pick up the slack.

The team should have no concerns about that when it comes to Antonio Gibson, who is seventh in the league with 712 rushing yards. He hasn't been used much as a pass-catcher, but his 73 yards against the Buffalo Bills and 82 against the Baltimore Ravens in 2020 show that he can handle that responsibility, if needed.

Head coach Ron Rivera also mentioned that Wendell Smallwood -- signed to the practice squad Nov. 2 -- could also fill that role. Aside from the fact that running backs coach Randy Jordan has confidence in him, Rivera likes that Smallwood is a "tweener" who can offer some versatility.