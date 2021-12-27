3 numbers to know after Washington's loss to Dallas

330

Any concerns Dallas fans may have had about Dak Prescott being in a slump were absolutely quieted Sunday night as the quarterback went 28-for-39 and threw for 330 yards. It could have been a lot more too had Mike McCarthy not made the switch to Cooper Rush with a little over a minute to play in the third quarter and Dallas up by 42.

For the second-game in a row, Washington's defense, made of a mostly motley crew of guys as the unit continues to deal with injuries and COVID issues, struggled to contain the offense it lined up against. Prescott took advantage, connecting to receivers like CeeDee Lamb (66 yards) and Amari Cooper (85 yards) without much difficulty.