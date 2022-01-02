3 numbers to know after Washington's loss to Philadelphia

The Washington Football Team lost its final home game of the season to the Philadelphia Eagles, 20-16, on Sunday afternoon. Here are three numbers to know from team's fourth-straight defeat.
169 - 89
Not unlike two weeks ago, the Philadelphia offense sputtered in the first half against Washington. After two quarters, the Eagles jogged into the locker room down nine point, with only a 25% third down conversion rate and just 161 yards.
Also not unlike a couple weeks ago, Jalen Hurts & Co. turned things around in the back half of the game, logging 169 yards and putting up 14 points. The Washington defense had trouble stopping the Philly attack, frequently giving up third and long and struggling to sack Hurts. While it was only eight yards more than what it put up in the first half, it was enough for Philadelphia to inch into the lead. Washington, on the other half, had all four of its drives in the second half end in either a punt or a turnover, and after racking up 231 in the first two quarters, the team could only muster 89 yards for the rest of the game.
Seven Eagles players collected 25+ yards in the win, led by Boston Scott (14 carries, 47 yards) and Dallas Goedert (6 catches, 71 yards).
75%
The worst team in the league at converting fourth downs didn't live up to its reputation against Washington. The Eagles converted 3-of-4 fourth down opportunities and, on two of those three, the Eagles punched the ball into the end zone to close Washington's lead.
In the first drive of the second quarter, Boston Scott punched in a 2-yard touchdown on 4th and Goal to bring the Eagles within three. Then, in the beginning of the third quarter, Scott got his second 4th and Goal touchdown of the game, a 1-yard score to cap off a 14 play, 75-yard drive.
The final conversion, which came in the fourth quarter, came at Washington's 42-yard line and led to a field goal that extended the Eagles' lead to four points, meaning Washington would need to get in the end zone to win with a little more than two minutes left to play.
3
Taylor Heinicke was brought to the ground three times for a loss of 29 yards in this afternoon's defeat, and each sack was a momentum killer in its own right.
Two of the quarterback's sacks came back-to-back and on third down. The first was Washington's first drive of the second half. Heinicke was taken down on the Washington 29-yard line for loss of 9 yards. The very next drive, Heinicke was sacked on the Washington 31-yard line for a loss of 13. Not the way you want to start the second half against a rival, hungry to get points. The losses erased much of Washington's limited progress at the start of the second half. Washington's first two drives of the third quarter combined for just five yards.
Those sacks were indicative of the tide change in the second half as Philly stormed back to wrangle the lead and hold on for the win.