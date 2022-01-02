3 numbers to know after Washington's loss to Philadelphia

169 - 89

Not unlike two weeks ago, the Philadelphia offense sputtered in the first half against Washington. After two quarters, the Eagles jogged into the locker room down nine point, with only a 25% third down conversion rate and just 161 yards.

Also not unlike a couple weeks ago, Jalen Hurts & Co. turned things around in the back half of the game, logging 169 yards and putting up 14 points. The Washington defense had trouble stopping the Philly attack, frequently giving up third and long and struggling to sack Hurts. While it was only eight yards more than what it put up in the first half, it was enough for Philadelphia to inch into the lead. Washington, on the other half, had all four of its drives in the second half end in either a punt or a turnover, and after racking up 231 in the first two quarters, the team could only muster 89 yards for the rest of the game.