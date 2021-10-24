4 numbers to know after Washington's loss to the Packers

1-4

Washington gave its offense a chance to stay on the field with four fourth-down attempt during the afternoon. The team has normally handled those situations well -- it was tied for 11th on such conversions heading into the weekend. However, it could not maintain that success against the Packers and went 1-of-4 on fourth down.

The first attempt, which came in the second quarter at Green Bay's 27-yard line, was intended for Terry McLaurin, but Heinicke's pass was batted away. The next two came when Washington was lined up inside Green Bay's 5-yard line: Heinicke failed to get into the end zone with the ball inside Green Bay's 1-yard line, and Heinicke's pass to Ricky Seals-Jones from the 3-yard line fell out of the tight end's grasp.