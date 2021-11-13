3 players to watch against the Buccaneers

After a two-game road trip and a bye week, the Washington Football Team returns to FedExField for the first time in nearly a month to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here are three players who could have pivotal roles.

Adam Humphries

It's a guarantee that Tampa Bay is going to emphasize containing Terry McLaurin in any way possible. He is Washington's best receiver in terms of yards (573), targets (76) and receptions (43).

With all the attention on McLaurin, there should be opportunities for the rest of Washington's receiving corps to step up. Adam Humphries, who has taken on a more active role while Dyami Brown, Cam Sims and Curtis Samuel have missed time, will likely be relied on once again.

Humphries was efficient catching the ball in the first half of the season with a catch rate of 69%. His 11 yards per reception are also second behind McLaurin among Washington receivers with at least 20 receptions. Half of his total production this season (220 yards) has come after the catch as well.