3 players to watch as Washington heads to Mile High

The Washington Football Team has an opportunity to bounce back after a three-game skid as it heads to Colorado to take on the Denver Broncos this weekend. Here are three players who could have pivotal roles.

Taylor Heinicke

Taylor Heinicke looked like his playmaking, free-flowing self against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. He wasn't overanalyzing. He wasn't trying to stay in the pocket too long. Sure, he made mistakes, but those didn't happen because he was forcing himself to play in a different style. Heinicke was playing to his fearless and athletic personality. And that's exactly what Ron Rivera and Scott Turner want to see from him. As Rivera said on Monday, when Heinicke is playing to his personality, he can make plays and move the offense.

Not to mention that with each NFL game he gets under his belt, Heinicke has figured out more and more how to maximize his strengths. Although his reversed touchdown against the Packers showed that he is still getting a feeling for when to be more aggressive, his 38-yard-run in the second quarter was a flash of the dual threat he can pose for defenses. Awareness like that will be key in this matchup and those to come.