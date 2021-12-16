3 players to watch in Washington's next NFC East showdown

William Jackson III

Like the defensive line, much of Washington's secondary has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list with Kendall Fuller and Kamren Curl being two of the most notable additions. That means veterans like William Jackson III will need to step up in their absence.

But that's not the only reason Jackson is a player to watch this week. The cornerback has had quite the turnaround since the start of the season. Since the bye week, he's recorded 18 tackles, all but one of them were solo, and broken up three passes. He also recorded an interception against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"He's got a tremendous combination of size, speed, foot quickness, body control," said defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. "He's been continuing to work and learn how we do things and where he belongs. He's been much more consistent in terms of being where we need him."