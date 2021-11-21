3 players to watch against the Panthers

The Washington Football Team has a chance to claim back-to-back wins with its Week 11 game against the Carolina Panthers. Here are three players who could have pivotal roles.

John Bates

With Logan Thomas on Injured Reserve and Ricky Seals-Jones out with a hip injury, that leaves rookie tight end John Bates to take on a heavier amount of responsibility against one of the NFL's top defenses.

Bates, who stepped in as Washington's top option at the position once Seals-Jones went down against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, played in a season-high 64 snaps. He finished the 29-19 victory with three catches for 25 yards. Bates hasn't had many opportunities as a pass-catcher, but he's caught all five of his targets for 36 yards.

Bates will likely be targeted more often going forward, but head coach Ron Rivera isn't troubled by the rookie's lack of experience. His work ethic and approach to his situation has earned Rivera's trust.