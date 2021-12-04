3 players to watch during Washington's trip to Vegas

Brian Johnson

Washington's kicking situation this season has been, to put it mildly, a story with a lot of twists and turns. That dramatic tale witnessed the addition of yet another chapter on Monday when kicker Joey Slye went down with a hamstring injury.

With confirmation that the knock will sideline Slye for a handful of weeks, Washington has been forced to pick up its fourth kicker of the season. Brian Johnson, who grew up in Bethesda and went to Virginia Tech, is the next man up. Johnson was signed by Washington off Chicago's practice squad earlier in the week. It's the second time this season Johnson has been picked up as an emergency kicker. He spent time in New Orleans earlier in the year when Cody Parkey went down with injury.