News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

3 players to watch during Washington's Monday Night game against the Seahawks

Nov 26, 2021 at 01:07 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

players_to_watch
Antonio Gibson evades a defender during the Washington Football Team's game against the Carolina Panthers. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

The Washington Football Team has a chance to extend its winning streak to three in a row as it is set to take on the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) on Monday Night Football. Here are three players who could have pivotal roles.

Antonio Gibson

Washington's offense as a whole has taken a positive turn since the bye week, but Antonio Gibson's progress over the past two games has played a critical role in why the team has won back-to-back contests.

Gibson, who has been dealing with a shin injury all season, is starting to run stronger and more deliberate compared to previous weeks. He's rushed for 159 yards in Washington's wins against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. He hasn't broken off many massive runs, but his ability in short-yardage situations has been valuable to Washington as of late (he scored two one-yard runs against the Buccaneers).

Seattle doesn't allow many explosive runs (it's actually one of the best in that regard, per Sharp Football), but it is allowing 122.2 yards per game. It should be a chance for Gibson to put his skills to good use once again.

Taylor Heinicke

One of the biggest reasons Washington's offense is starting to execute more efficiently has been Taylor Heinicke's resurgence. Not only has Heinicke been delivering crisp passes on a more regular basis, but his 77% completion rate has also been one of the most accurate in the NFL during Washington's win streak.

The biggest reason for this is that Heinicke is starting to throw in the correct windows. He's learned from his six-interception slump from Weeks 5 through 8 and has thrown four touchdowns while playing turnover-free football since then. Case and point: his touchdown to Cam Sims against the Panthers was threaded between two defenders and placed exactly where Sims needed it.

The most impressive part has been that Heinicke has put up these numbers against two of the better defenses in the league. The Seahawks, conversely, have struggled throughout the year and are currently 31st in yards allowed. If Heinicke can maintain his high level of play, Washington should be able to continue its offensive success.

Related Links

Kamren Curl

Similar to its defense, Seattle's offense has also been inconsistent, whether it's been Russell Wilson or Geno Smith running things. It's only mustering 298.6 yards per game, which ranks 30th in the league

However, that doesn't mean Seattle is without game changers on that side of the ball. Wilson is still one of the best quarterbacks playing today; DK Metcalf is one of the better performing young wideouts; and Tyler Lockett is still the savvy veteran who has put up back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons

Washington will need versatility from its secondary to keep Seattle's passing offense in check. That's why Kamren Curl should be in place to have another strong game. Curl has already proven he's a more competent player in his second season. He's already on pace to surpass the 88 tackles he had in 2020 and delivered some game-altering plays (his fourth-down stop against the Panthers led to a field goal that extended Washington's lead)

Curl has proven his value multiple times throughout his young career. There will be more opportunities for do so again with the Seahawks coming to FedExField on Monday.

Related Content

news

Monday Night Football halftime performance set to be a special experience for lifelong Washington fan Wale   

The performance, which will take place under the white-hot lights of Monday Night Football and stand as the marquee event of the team's "Inspire Change" game, has all the makings of for memorable moment. 
news

Wake Up Washington | A closer look at the offense's strides

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

McLaurin's 'blue-collar' approach has earned his opponents' respect

McLaurin isn't one of the most vocal receivers in the league, but he is one of the most productive. It's caught the attention of players around the league.
news

Washington Football Daily | Jon Allen could be bulldozing his way to his first Pro Bowl

Allen is currently tied for second among interior defensive tackles with six sacks. A Pro Bowl vote could be in his future if he keeps playing at a high level.
news

Scouting the Seahawks | 4 things to know about Seattle

The Washington Football Team is looking to extend its win streak with a Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Here are four things you need to know about the upcoming opponent.
news

Wake Up Washington | Prepping for primetime

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Washington Football Daily | The case for Terry McLaurin to make his first Pro Bowl

McLaurin has yet to make his first Pro Bowl. That could change with the numbers he's been putting up recently.
news

Washington vs. Seahawks preview | A Monday night battle

The Washington Football Team is looking to extend its winning and playoff hopes with a Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.
news

Wake Up Washington | How McLaurin's contested catches turned from weakness to strength

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Heinicke's strides come from mixture of accuracy, poise and moxie

The Washington Football Team has won back-to-back games since the bye week, and Heinicke's improvements have been a catalyst for that.
news

Sunday's fourth down stops are an embodiment of defensive strides

Washington's defense came up with critical stops against the Panthers. They're an example of how far the unit has come over the past two weeks.
Advertising