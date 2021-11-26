3 players to watch during Washington's Monday Night game against the Seahawks

Kamren Curl

Similar to its defense, Seattle's offense has also been inconsistent, whether it's been Russell Wilson or Geno Smith running things. It's only mustering 298.6 yards per game, which ranks 30th in the league

However, that doesn't mean Seattle is without game changers on that side of the ball. Wilson is still one of the best quarterbacks playing today; DK Metcalf is one of the better performing young wideouts; and Tyler Lockett is still the savvy veteran who has put up back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons

Washington will need versatility from its secondary to keep Seattle's passing offense in check. That's why Kamren Curl should be in place to have another strong game. Curl has already proven he's a more competent player in his second season. He's already on pace to surpass the 88 tackles he had in 2020 and delivered some game-altering plays (his fourth-down stop against the Panthers led to a field goal that extended Washington's lead)