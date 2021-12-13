3 ways Washington can bounce back from its loss to Dallas

The Washington Football Team suffered a blow at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14, but the season is far from over.

Washington has four games left against divisional opponents, and while it's easy to focus solely on its 27-20 loss, during which the Cowboys were spotted a 24-0 lead, it is more important to turn the attention towards what's next. That includes a road game against the Philadelphia Eagles, who happen to be right behind Washington in the playoff standings.

However, before Washington prepares to keep its postseason hopes intact, the team must get back on course. So, here are three things Washington can do to bounce back from its most recent defeat.

1. Get back to running the ball more effectively.

Washington has adopted a more run-heavy approach, which has proven to be the correct decision. After all, the philosophy is why the team won four straight games after the bye week, and its 100 yard on the ground against the Cowboys was the fourth consecutive game it hit the century mark.

With that said, it could have been better against a Dallas team that gave up 111 yards per game, and it could have been established sooner.

For most of the first half, Antonio Gibson and the rest of Washington's back ran into a blue and silver wall. By the time Taylor Heinicke took a knee to close out the second quarter, Washington had 34 total yards. Gibson's longest run in that span was five yards.

Some of that can be placed on Washington being down 18-0 in the first quarter. Washington was forced to rely more on the passing game, and the deficit was a hole that ultimately proved impossible for it to dig out of. However, it doesn't change that Washington went three-and-out on three of its first five drives (the other two were turnovers).