WFT Daily: 4 standouts from Washington's first half of the season

The Washington Football Team has several talented players on its roster, but there's a handful who have stood out among the rest so far this season. Here are four who have delivered exceptional performances in the first eight weeks.

Terry McLaurin

It's unlikely that anyone needs to be reminded, but Terry McLaurin has been Washington's best offensive weapon once again this season.

The stats will show that McLaurin has been one of the better receivers this season. The third-year wideout is 14th in yards (573), fourth in targets (76), and tied for 15th in receptions (43). He's recorded at least 60 receiving yards in five of Washington's eight games.

But McLaurin's biggest skill this season has been his contested catch rate. He had 33 contested grabs heading into the matchup against the Denver Broncos, which was more than double the next leading receiver (Mike Williams had 16).

Contested catches were one of McLaurin perceived weaknesses at Ohio State. Now, there's no one better. It makes McLaurin proud of the work he's put in to get to that point.