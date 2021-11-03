News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

WFT Daily: 4 standouts from Washington's first half of the season

Nov 03, 2021 at 04:38 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

takeaways110321
Terry McLaurin makes the leap for a catch during the Washington Football Team's game against the Green Bay Packers. (Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

Any opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of the team.

The Washington Football Team has several talented players on its roster, but there's a handful who have stood out among the rest so far this season. Here are four who have delivered exceptional performances in the first eight weeks.

Terry McLaurin

It's unlikely that anyone needs to be reminded, but Terry McLaurin has been Washington's best offensive weapon once again this season.

The stats will show that McLaurin has been one of the better receivers this season. The third-year wideout is 14th in yards (573), fourth in targets (76), and tied for 15th in receptions (43). He's recorded at least 60 receiving yards in five of Washington's eight games.

But McLaurin's biggest skill this season has been his contested catch rate. He had 33 contested grabs heading into the matchup against the Denver Broncos, which was more than double the next leading receiver (Mike Williams had 16).

Contested catches were one of McLaurin perceived weaknesses at Ohio State. Now, there's no one better. It makes McLaurin proud of the work he's put in to get to that point.

"My mindset is trying to attack [the ball] the best way I can, and hold it through the catch," McLaurin said.

Jonathan Allen

Jonathan Allen finished the 2020 season with just two sacks. Over the past eight games, he's tripled that number.

Allen, who signed a contract extension this offseason, currently leads the team and all interior defensive linemen with six sacks. He's two sacks away from tying a career-high, and he's on pace for 12 sacks, according to ESPN, which would more than surpass the eight he had in 2018.

Those stats are all well and good, but they only tell part of just how good Allen has performed this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Allen has the second-highest pass rushing grade among defensive tackles. The only player with a higher grade is Aaron Donald.

"Jon is having an excellent, excellent season," said defensive line coach Sam Mills III. "He's one of our captains and he's one of our leaders and Jon's presence in the run game first and foremost has been outstanding. And then his pass rush. I mean, Jon is relentless."

Related Links

Ricky Seals-Jones

Ricky Seals-Jones was thrust into the spotlight this season. With Logan Thomas on Injured Reserve, the fifth-year tight end has been Washington's No. 1 option at the position.

Seals-Jones deserves an ovation for how he has performed and handled the situation. He's 143 yards and two touchdowns away from tying a career-high. He currently has the best catch rate of his career (65%), and he's played in every snap over the past three games -- a feat he didn't achieve once in his previous four seasons.

Seals-Jones' two touchdowns have been electrifying. The first -- a 19-yard, toe-tapping score against the New York Giants -- gave Washington a 27-26 lead in the fourth quarter, while the second -- a 39-yarder against the Kansas City Chiefs -- gave Washington a 13-10 lead.

"And then he's really come a long way with the blocking too," said offensive coordinator Scott Turner. "But just really just being our every down Y."

Cole Holcomb

When it comes to production, there aren't many linebackers better than Cole Holcomb.

Holcomb has taken on a much wider role in his third season. He's played every defensive snap in all but one game (as a reference, he only did that twice in his previous two seasons. The team has trusted Holcomb with more responsibilities, and he's rewarded his coaches with a reliable player who has at least nine tackles in five of eight games. He also has at least 10 tackles in three games.

Holcomb is seventh among all defenders with 73 tackles. What's even more impressive is Holcomb's ability to make solo tackles. He's currently fifth with 47, and the only players with more are Roquan Smith (48), De'Vondre Campbell (50), Denzel Perryman (51) and Bobby Wagner (52).

Holcomb's career-high is 105 tackles in 2019. He's on track eclipsing that number by 41 this season.

Related Content

news

WFT Daily: Assessing Washington's 2021 draft class at the bye week

Here's a look at how each player from Washington's draft class has performed through eight games.
news

WFT Daily: Washington hopes to get healthy during bye week

Washington has struggled to score in the red zone over the past month. Ron Rivera is hoping to have some of the the team's key offensive weapons back during the bye week.
news

WFT Daily: Benjamin St-Juste inherited his father's passion for football

St-Juste picked up football in a country where the sport is in short supply. He can thank his father for showing him the ropes of the game.
news

WFT Daily: Chase Roullier breaks the ice on presnap communication

Washington's offensive line is one of the best groups in the NFL this season. Roullier's leadership has been the fuel for that success.
news

WFT Daily: Ron Rivera wants to see more from improved pass rush

Washington's pass rush has produced six sacks in the past two weeks. It's a step in the right direction, but Rivera wants to see more.
news

Erikka Resendiz named Washington Football Team's Fan of the Year, presented by Captain Morgan

Erikka received a flurry of prizes, including tickets to the Super Bowl, access to exclusive NFL events, an engraved game ball, a Captain Morgan cooler, a custom-curated Spotify playlist called "Erikka's Era" and more.
news

WFT Daily: Notes & quotes from Ron Rivera's Monday press conference

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media Monday afternoon following the team's 24-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Here are some key notes and quotes from the press conference.
news

WFT Daily: Kam Curl explains how he earned a roster spot as a 7th-rounder

Curl joined "The Player's Club" podcast to discuss how he went from a seventh-round pick to a favorite among Washington's fanbase.
news

WFT Daily: Jamin Davis showing signs of progress to Rivera

Jack Del Rio wanted Davis to "let it rip" with an opportunity for more playing time, and while there were still signs of growing pains, the rookie showed definitive progress.
news

WFT Daily: Chase Young, Jaret Patterson reflect on Sean Taylor's legacy

Young and Patterson, both of whom grew up in the DMV, remember the effect of Taylor's extraordinary performances.
news

WFT Daily: Coaches, players praise DeAndre Carter for taking advantage of opportunities

Carter has quietly emerged as one of Washington's more exciting offensive weapons with Cams Sims and Dyami Brown dealing with injuries.
Advertising