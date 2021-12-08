Scouting the Cowboys | 4 things to know about Dallas

The Dallas quarterback has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league this season. Prescott has thrown for 3,170 yards and 23 touchdowns, has a top five completion rate with 69.% and thrown for an average 288.2 yards per game. It's been a benefit to his top targets -- Lamb and Cooper. Lamb leads all Cowboys receivers with 829 yards and six touchdowns, while Cooper tacks on another 624 yards and five touchdowns this season. Prescott and the Dallas receiving core have put up some big numbers this season. The Cowboys rank fourth in the league with 287.3 yards per game. The Washington secondary has recently turned things around, though, and is giving up 218 yards per game since the bye week.