Scouting the Buccaneers | 4 things to know about Tampa Bay

The Washington Football Team returns to FedExField to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both teams come out of the bye week looking to get back on track after tough Week 8 losses.

Tampa Bay is seeking to right the ship after a surprising 36-27 loss to their division opponent, the New Orleans Saints. Quarterback Tom Brady made some uncharacteristic mistakes by committing three turnovers, two of which were interceptions, while throwing for 376 yards.

Washington, currently on a four-game losing streak, is hoping the time off will allow some of its playmakers to get healthy in preparation for one of the conference's best teams. Here's what you need to know about Tampa Bay ahead of the Week 10 matchup.

1. Going against the GOAT.

It's a widely-accepted opinion that Brady is one of the best quarterbacks in the league and NFL history. The reigning Super Bowl MVP leads all quarterbacks with 25 touchdowns and an average 331.3 yards per game. Additionally, he ranks second in the league for total passing yards on the season (2,650). For as often as the Bucs throw the ball, turnovers haven't been a huge issue. Brady had three interceptions heading into their Week 8.