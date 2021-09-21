5 Locally Black-Owned Businesses Selected To Receive COVID Relief Grant

Inga Toye is the owner and operator of Blossoms Boutique , a women's boutique specializing in unique and stylish clothing with a bohemian twist. Featuring dresses, blouses, jumpsuits, and much more, the majority of her business comes from clients working government jobs or in the private sector.

Inga has been worked tirelessly to keep her business going during the COVID-19 pandemic. She made the decision to close her store for several months after the novel coronavirus spread across the country, and has since expanded to manufacturing and selling masks on the Blossoms Boutique website. Being on the B.E.N. Shop Black Directory has helped with exposure, and she plans to use the grant fund for online and television marketing and upgrading her website.